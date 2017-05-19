Research | | open
Collective cell migration
Collective cell migration is the process by which a group of cells move in concert, without completely disrupting their cell-cell contacts. Collective migration is important during morphogenesis, and in pathological processes such as wound healing and cancer cell invasion.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Experimental & Molecular Medicine 49, e334
Image-guided genomics of phenotypically heterogeneous populations reveals vascular signalling during symbiotic collective cancer invasion
The mechanisms linking phenotypic heterogeneity to collective cancer invasion are unclear. Here the authors develop an image-guided genomic technique to select and amplify leader and follower cells from in vitro invading cell packs and find a cooperative symbiotic relationship between these two cell populations.Nature Communications 8, 15078
Quantitative 3D analysis of complex single border cell behaviors in coordinated collective cell migration
Quantifying cell behaviours in vivo is essential to understanding the mechanisms of collective cell migration. Here the authors present an image analysis toolkit, CCMToolKit, to describe and characterize various modes of coordinated cell movements accompanying collective cell migration in Drosophila border cells.Nature Communications 8, 14905
Systematic high-content genome-wide RNAi screens of endothelial cell migration and morphologyScientific Data 4, 170009
News and Comment
Cell migration: Shall we travel together?
Mechanical coupling of cancer-associated fibroblasts and cancer cells through a heterotypic E-cadherin–N-cadherin adherens junction promotes cancer cell invasion.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 205
Cell migration: Let your fingers do the walking
Cadherin-based, finger-like cell–cell contacts are shown to serve as instructive structural cues that coordinate motility during collective cell migration.
Cell migration: Making contacts while on the move
Merlin's wizardry guides cohesive migration
Cells often migrate in tightly connected groups with coordinated movement and polarity. The collective migration of epithelial cell sheets is now shown to be mediated by a signalling axis that involves the merlin tumour-suppressor protein, the tight-junction-associated angiomotin–Rich1 complex and the Rac1 small GTPase.Nature Cell Biology 17, 212–213
Cell migration: The forces that close wounds
Mechanotransduction in collective cell migrationNature Cell Biology 16, 628