Focal adhesion

Definition

Focal adhesion is a type of adhesive contact between the cell and extracellular matrix through the interaction of the transmembrane proteins integrins with their extracellular ligands, and intracellular multiprotein assemblies connected to the actin cytoskeleton. Focal adhesions anchor the cell to the substratum and can mediate both mechanical and biochemical signalling.

