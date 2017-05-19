Focal adhesion
Focal adhesion is a type of adhesive contact between the cell and extracellular matrix through the interaction of the transmembrane proteins integrins with their extracellular ligands, and intracellular multiprotein assemblies connected to the actin cytoskeleton. Focal adhesions anchor the cell to the substratum and can mediate both mechanical and biochemical signalling.
Latest Research and Reviews
YAP regulates cell mechanics by controlling focal adhesion assembly
The transcriptional co-activator YAP is known to operate downstream of mechanical signals arising from the cell niche. Here the authors demonstrate that YAP controls cell mechanics, force development and adhesion strength by promoting the transcription of genes related to focal adhesions.Nature Communications 8, 15321
Anisotropic forces from spatially constrained focal adhesions mediate contact guidance directed cell migration
Contact guidance on aligned substrates leads to directed cell migration through a poorly defined mechanism. Here the authors show that alignment of adhesion structures and F-actin generates anisotropic traction stress to drive directional migration, and cell-cell contact reduces force orientation and directional response.Nature Communications 8, 14923
News and Comment
Cell migration: Recycling active integrin for adhesion reassembly
Cell adhesion: Autophagy consumes integrin junctions
Super-resolution links vinculin localization to function in focal adhesions
Integrin-based focal adhesions integrate biochemical and biomechanical signals from the extracellular matrix and the actin cytoskeleton. The combination of three-dimensional super-resolution imaging and loss- or gain-of-function protein mutants now links the nanoscale dynamic localization of proteins to their activation and function within focal adhesions.Nature Cell Biology 17, 845–847
Cell migration: The forces that close wounds
V-SRC informs integrin signalling
Experiments using SRC led to the discovery of focal adhesion kinase and the catenin p120ctn.
Focal adhesions tug at matrix for rigidity sensingNature Cell Biology 15, 141