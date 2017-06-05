Epithelial–mesenchymal transition
The epithelial–mesenchymal transition is the process by which polarised epithelial cells that are connected via adhesion lose their characteristics and acquire migratory and invasive properties characteristic of a mesenchymal cell. This occurs during developmental processes such as neural tube formation, and when metastasis is initiated in cancer.
Sequential EMT-MET induces neuronal conversion through Sox2Cell Discovery 3, 17017
An apicobasal gradient of Rac activity determines protrusion form and position
Polarized epithelial cells must correctly position a wide range of subcellular structures. Here the authors demonstrate an apicobasal gradient of Rac GTPase activity, which is maintained by polarity proteins in Drosophila epithelial sheets, and is required to maintain actin-dependent protrusion form and position.Nature Communications 8, 15385
Metastasis: The plastic state
ZEB1-mediated epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and cellular plasticity promotes metastasis in pancreatic cancer.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 373
Context-specific roles of EMT programmes in cancer cell dissemination
The role of the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in tumour progression remains a topic of intense debate. Now, data on the role of Zeb1 in the metastatic spread of pancreatic cancer clarify apparently conflicting views by revealing context-specific, differential use of individual epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition transcription factors in cancer cell dissemination.Nature Cell Biology 19, 416–418
Tumour-Initiating cells: The cell that rocks the tumourNature Reviews Cancer 17, 3
Tumour metabolism: Functions of fumarateNature Reviews Cancer 16, 617
Cancer biology: TGFβ and EMT as double agents
TGFβ signalling induces EMT and elicits apoptosis by switching SOX4 from acting as a tumour promoter to a tumour suppressor.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 202–203
Pancreatic cancer: Splicing a metastatic switchNature Reviews Cancer 16, 129