Epithelial–mesenchymal transition

Definition

The epithelial–mesenchymal transition is the process by which polarised epithelial cells that are connected via adhesion lose their characteristics and acquire migratory and invasive properties characteristic of a mesenchymal cell. This occurs during developmental processes such as neural tube formation, and when metastasis is initiated in cancer.

