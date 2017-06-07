Membrane biophysics
Membrane biophysics is the study of the physical principles governing biological membranes, including lipid-raft formation and protein–lipid coupling, as well as their mechanical characteristics, and the effect they have on paracellular transport and phenomena relating to cell shape.
Structural basis for conductance through TRIC cation channels
Trimeric intracellular cation channels (TRICs) elicit K+ currents to counteract luminal negative potential during Ca2+ release from intracellular stores. Here the authors present structures of prokaryotic TRICs in their open and closed states, obtaining molecular insight into TRICs’ function.Nature Communications 8, 15103
Protein–phospholipid interplay revealed with crystals of a calcium pump
Solvent contrast modulation reveals how the lipid bilayer actively participates in the conformational switches of Ca2+-ATPase through the actions of tryptophan, arginine and lysine residues, which function as membrane floats and anchors.Nature 545, 193–198
FRET-based Visualization of PDGF Receptor Activation at Membrane MicrodomainsScientific Reports 7, 1593
Mechanism of SOS PR-domain autoinhibition revealed by single-molecule assays on native protein from lysate
The guanine nucleotide exchange factor SOS is a critical intermediary that transduces receptor tyrosine kinase stimulation into Ras activation. Here the authors develop a single molecule assay in which SOS is captured from raw lysates using Ras-functionalized membrane microarrays and uncover an autoinhibitory mechanism of SOS regulation.Nature Communications 8, 15061
Biophysics: A toehold in cell surface dynamics
A combination of standard fluorescence microscopy and flow cytometry offers a practical new approach to study encounter rates and preferences during various live cell membrane signalling events.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 404–406
Addiction: Under a stressful influence
In rats, stress promotes alcohol use by altering chloride gradients across the membranes of GABAergic neurons in the ventral tegmental area.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 741
Metabolism: Energy-efficient transport in the kidneyNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 443
Illuminating next-generation brain therapies
A clinical trial inspired and guided by optogenetics experiments in rodents reports the outcome of targeted transcranial magnetic stimulation in patients suffering from cocaine addiction.Nature Neuroscience 19, 414–416
Solute carriers keep on rockin'
The crystal structure of a prokaryotic proton-driven fumarate transporter, the first for the diverse SLC26 transporter family, reveals a rare transmembrane-segment topology. The opposite orientation of two short central helices leads to the formation of a dipole-mediated anion-binding site, which is made alternately accessible to either side of the membrane through the rocking movement of the core and gate domains of the transporter.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 752–754