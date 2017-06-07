Bioenergetics

Definition

Bioenergetics is the branch of biochemistry that focuses on how cells transform energy, often by producing, storing or consuming adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Bioenergetic processes, such as cellular respiration or photosynthesis, are essential to most aspects of cellular metabolism, therefore to life itself.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Correspondence |

    • Markus Schwarzländer
    • , Stephan Wagner
    • , Yulia G. Ermakova
    • , Vsevolod V. Belousov
    • , Rafael Radi
    • , Joseph S. Beckman
    • , Garry R. Buettner
    • , Nicolas Demaurex
    • , Michael R. Duchen
    • , Henry J. Forman
    • , Mark D. Fricker
    • , David Gems
    • , Andrew P. Halestrap
    • , Barry Halliwell
    • , Ursula Jakob
    • , Iain G. Johnston
    • , Nick S. Jones
    • , David C. Logan
    • , Bruce Morgan
    • , Florian L. Müller
    • , David G. Nicholls
    • , S. James Remington
    • , Paul T. Schumacker
    • , Christine C. Winterbourn
    • , Lee J. Sweetlove
    • , Andreas J. Meyer
    • , Tobias P. Dick
    •  & Michael P. Murphy
    Nature 514, E12–E14

  • Correspondence |

    • Heping Cheng
    • , Wang Wang
    • , Xianhua Wang
    • , Shey-Shing Sheu
    • , Robert T. Dirksen
    •  & Meng-Qiu Dong
    Nature 514, E14–E15

  • News and Views |

    Characterization of the mutational landscape of tumors is important to understanding disease etiology but does not provide mechanistic insight into the functional role of specific mutations. A new study introduces a statistical mechanical framework that draws on biophysical data from SH2 domain–phosphoprotein interactions to predict the functional effects of mutations in cancer.

    • Andrea Califano
    Nature Genetics 46, 1252–1253

  • News |

    Surging interest in cancer bioenergetics has brought drug developers into the fray, but the field awaits a clinical success. Ken Garber explores the extent to which the concept is entering the mainstream.

    • Ken Garber
    Nature Biotechnology 28, 888–891
All News & Comment