Bioenergetics
Bioenergetics is the branch of biochemistry that focuses on how cells transform energy, often by producing, storing or consuming adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Bioenergetic processes, such as cellular respiration or photosynthesis, are essential to most aspects of cellular metabolism, therefore to life itself.
Latest Research and Reviews
Devices that harness electron flow from photosynthetic organisms generally compromise host photosynthesis. Here, the authors show that, by redesigning the QA site of Photosystem II, it is possible to reroute electrons to an exogenous quinone while maintaining endogenous photosynthetic electron transfer in a green alga.Nature Communications 8, 15274
News and Comment
Characterization of the mutational landscape of tumors is important to understanding disease etiology but does not provide mechanistic insight into the functional role of specific mutations. A new study introduces a statistical mechanical framework that draws on biophysical data from SH2 domain–phosphoprotein interactions to predict the functional effects of mutations in cancer.Nature Genetics 46, 1252–1253
Biological motors and pumps are equilibrium devices that couple chemical, electrical and mechanical processes in an environment that is far from equilibrium. Recognition of the key role played by microscopic reversibility in their operation is a first step towards rational design of artificial molecular devices.Nature Nanotechnology 7, 684–688
Surging interest in cancer bioenergetics has brought drug developers into the fray, but the field awaits a clinical success. Ken Garber explores the extent to which the concept is entering the mainstream.Nature Biotechnology 28, 888–891