News and Views |
Single-molecule biophysics
Single-molecule biophysics is the study of the dynamics and interactions of individual biomolecules to understand how they carry out their functions in living cells. For example, monitoring the folding properties of single protein or RNA molecules helps reveal how they are transported across cellular membranes.
Featured
- Nature Chemical Biology 13, 570–571
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Single-molecule analysis of ligand efficacy in β2AR–G-protein activation
Single-molecule FRET imaging provides insights into the allosteric link between the ligand-binding and G-protein nucleotide-binding pockets of the β2 adrenergic receptor (β2AR) and improved understanding of the G-protein activation mechanism.
Research |
Complete protein–protein association kinetics in atomic detail revealed by molecular dynamics simulations and Markov modelling
Uncovering the microscopic details of protein–protein association via direct molecular dynamics (MD) simulations has been prevented by the excessive lifetimes of associated states. Now, association and dissociation for the barnase–barstar complex has been studied by adaptive high-throughput MD simulations and Markov modelling, revealing intermediate structures, energetics and kinetics on microseconds-to-hours timescales.
Research | | open
Conserved linear dynamics of single-molecule Brownian motion
The general consensus is that random walking, such as Brownian motion, follows a linear dependence of diffusion motions with time. Here, the authors show that random motion of macromolecules in an isotropic fluid could be governed by non-random dynamics that are only detectable in their relative motions.Nature Communications 8, 15675
Research | | open
Real-time visualization of clustering and intracellular transport of gold nanoparticles by correlative imaging
The interaction of nanoparticles intracellularly has been investigated widely but the mechanisms of such interactions are not fully understood. Here, the authors utilize a semi-quantitative technique to assess the intracellular transportation and clustering potential of nanoparticles in real-time.Nature Communications 8, 15646
Research | | open
Conformational dynamics of dynamin-like MxA revealed by single-molecule FRET
MxA (myxovirus resistance protein A) is a viral restriction factor whose activity depends on self-assembly into polymeric rings and helical filaments. Here the authors reveal the conformational movements involved in generating torque within polymeric MxA molecules and the dynamic conformational changes that occur upon GTP loading and hydrolysis.Nature Communications 8, 15744
Protocols |
Super-resolution microscopy with DNA-PAINT
In DNA-PAINT, transient binding of dye-labeled oligonucleotides to their target strands creates the ‘blinking’ required for stochastic nanoscopy. This protocol describes how to apply DNA-PAINT, from sample preparation to data processing.Nature Protocols 12, 1198–1228
News and Comment
News and Views |
Signal Transduction: Notch catches a Jagged edge
Notch signaling is an essential cell–cell communication pathway that influences numerous cell fate decisions during development. Structural and biochemical studies of a Notch–Jagged complex dramatically advance current understanding of ligand recognition, and reveal evidence of catch-bond behavior in the complex.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 570–571
Research Highlights |
Epigenetics: Rich pore methods for DNA methylation detectionNature Reviews Genetics 18, 209
Research Highlights |
Single molecule: Improved 3D single-molecule imagingNature Methods 14, 225
Research Highlights |
Biophysics: Single-molecule force analysis, unplugged
A nanoscopic force clamp enables high-throughput single-molecule analysis of DNA under tension without connection to a macroscopic instrument.Nature Methods 13, 970–971
News and Views |
Single-molecule biophysics: TALEs spin along, but not around
TALE proteins search for target sequences along a DNA substrate in a uniquely one-dimensional and non-rotating fashion.Nature Chemical Biology 12, 766–768
News and Views |
Chaperones: Speedy motion for function
Hsp90 is an energy-consuming molecular chaperone that activates oncogenic proteins in a complicated multi-step reaction. Photoinduced electron transfer (PET) quenching experiments with a fluorescent reporter have now identified molecular transitions at multiple timescales in the chaperone cycle of Hsp90.Nature Chemical Biology 12, 576–577