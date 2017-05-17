Single-molecule biophysics

Definition

Single-molecule biophysics is the study of the dynamics and interactions of individual biomolecules to understand how they carry out their functions in living cells. For example, monitoring the folding properties of single protein or RNA molecules helps reveal how they are transported across cellular membranes.

    Single-molecule FRET imaging provides insights into the allosteric link between the ligand-binding and G-protein nucleotide-binding pockets of the β2 adrenergic receptor (β2AR) and improved understanding of the G-protein activation mechanism.

    • G. Glenn Gregorio
    • , Matthieu Masureel
    • , Daniel Hilger
    • , Daniel S. Terry
    • , Manuel Juette
    • , Hong Zhao
    • , Zhou Zhou
    • , Jose Manuel Perez-Aguilar
    • , Maria Hauge
    • , Signe Mathiasen
    • , Jonathan A. Javitch
    • , Harel Weinstein
    • , Brian K. Kobilka
    •  & Scott C. Blanchard
    Nature

    Uncovering the microscopic details of protein–protein association via direct molecular dynamics (MD) simulations has been prevented by the excessive lifetimes of associated states. Now, association and dissociation for the barnase–barstar complex has been studied by adaptive high-throughput MD simulations and Markov modelling, revealing intermediate structures, energetics and kinetics on microseconds-to-hours timescales.

    • Nuria Plattner
    • , Stefan Doerr
    • , Gianni De Fabritiis
    •  & Frank Noé
    Nature Chemistry

    The general consensus is that random walking, such as Brownian motion, follows a linear dependence of diffusion motions with time. Here, the authors show that random motion of macromolecules in an isotropic fluid could be governed by non-random dynamics that are only detectable in their relative motions.

    • Maged F. Serag
    •  & Satoshi Habuchi
    Nature Communications 8, 15675

    The interaction of nanoparticles intracellularly has been investigated widely but the mechanisms of such interactions are not fully understood. Here, the authors utilize a semi-quantitative technique to assess the intracellular transportation and clustering potential of nanoparticles in real-time.

    • Mengmeng Liu
    • , Qian Li
    • , Le Liang
    • , Jiang Li
    • , Kun Wang
    • , Jiajun Li
    • , Min Lv
    • , Nan Chen
    • , Haiyun Song
    • , Joon Lee
    • , Jiye Shi
    • , Lihua Wang
    • , Ratnesh Lal
    •  & Chunhai Fan
    Nature Communications 8, 15646

    MxA (myxovirus resistance protein A) is a viral restriction factor whose activity depends on self-assembly into polymeric rings and helical filaments. Here the authors reveal the conformational movements involved in generating torque within polymeric MxA molecules and the dynamic conformational changes that occur upon GTP loading and hydrolysis.

    • Yang Chen
    • , Lei Zhang
    • , Laura Graf
    • , Bing Yu
    • , Yue Liu
    • , Georg Kochs
    • , Yongfang Zhao
    •  & Song Gao
    Nature Communications 8, 15744

    In DNA-PAINT, transient binding of dye-labeled oligonucleotides to their target strands creates the ‘blinking’ required for stochastic nanoscopy. This protocol describes how to apply DNA-PAINT, from sample preparation to data processing.

    • Joerg Schnitzbauer
    • , Maximilian T Strauss
    • , Thomas Schlichthaerle
    • , Florian Schueder
    •  & Ralf Jungmann
    Nature Protocols 12, 1198–1228
