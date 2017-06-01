Biological fluorescence

Fluorescence is used in biology as a non-destructive way of analysing biological molecules, even at low concentrations, by means of the molecule’s intrinsic fluorescence, or by attaching it with a fluorophore. Fluorescence is also employed in Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET) to detect biopolymer interactions and conformational changes.

