Membrane structure and assembly

Latest Research and Reviews
Regulated membrane remodeling by Mic60 controls formation of mitochondrial crista junctions
The MICOS complex has an essential role in crista junction formation and mitochondrial inner membrane morphology. Here, the authors show that one of its components, Mic60, known to form contact sites between inner and outer membranes, also displays membrane-shaping activity.Nature Communications 8, 15258
The mystery of membrane organization: composition, regulation and roles of lipid rafts
Lipid rafts are relatively ordered membrane domains that are enriched in cholesterol and saturated lipids, and selectively recruit other lipids and proteins. They are dynamic and heterogeneous in composition and are thus challenging to visualize in vivo. New technologies are providing novel insights into the formation, organization and functions of these membrane domains.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 361–374
Reconstitution of the tubular endoplasmic reticulum network with purified components
In the presence of GTP, a tubular endoplasmic reticulum network can be reconstituted with only two purified membrane proteins.Nature 543, 257–260
News and Comment
News and Views |
The mystery of the fusion pore
Release of neurotransmitters occurs by opening of a fusion pore in a manner thought to be mediated by SNARE proteins, but whether the fusion pore is a lipidic or a proteinaceous structure is controversial. A new study using very small nanodiscs shows that it is both.
Research Highlights |
Membrane transport: A phospholipid pathNature Chemical Biology 10, 409
News and Views |
Two-step insertion at the SecY translocon
SecY and Sec61 translocons mediate the orderly insertion of transmembrane segments into the lipid bilayer during membrane-protein biogenesis. Reporting in this issue, Ismail et al. now use a SecM-based molecular force sensor to show that the translocon exerts a pulling force on the nascent chain that is capable of mechanical action at two distinct stages of the insertion process.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 19, 975–977
News and Views |
Membranes: First steps to rafts?
Single-molecule observations reveal that lipid- and protein-based interactions jointly contribute to the interactions among glycosylphosphatidylinositol-anchored proteins in membranes. Understanding these interactions will help to refine long-evolving (and still debated) models of 'raft' domains in biological membranes.Nature Chemical Biology 8, 743–744
News and Views |
Receptors: GPCR–G protein preassembly?
The extent to which ligand-free GPCRs exist in quasi-stable 'precoupled' complexes with G proteins in vivo is uncertain. New research, using fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), reveals a structural requirement for and functional consequences of muscarinic acetylcholine receptor–Gq protein preassembly.Nature Chemical Biology 7, 657–658
Research Highlights |
Cytoskeleton: Filopodia self-assemble
An in vitro system shows that filopodia can self-assemble.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 11, 756–757