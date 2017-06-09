Research | | open
Scientific Reports 7, 3153
Myosin Va molecular motors manoeuvre liposome cargo through suspended actin filament intersections in vitro
Cellular cargo transported along actin filaments is faced with a directional choice at an intersection. Here the authors show that myosin Va-bound cargo prefers to go straight through the intersection, and propose a model to explain this by a tug-of-war between motors on the lipid cargo that engage the actin tracks.Nature Communications 8, 15692
Shifting the optimal stiffness for cell migration
Cell migration is sensitive to environmental stiffness, but how cells sense optimal stiffness is not known. Here the authors develop a model that predicts that the optimum can be shifted by altering the number of active molecular motors and clutches, and verify their model in two cell types.Nature Communications 8, 15313
Cell morphology governs directional control in swimming bacteriaScientific Reports 7, 2061
Reply to 'Boundary effects on currents around ciliated larvae'Nature Physics 13, 521–522
Boundary effects on currents around ciliated larvaeNature Physics 13, 520–521
Cytoplasmic movements outside the living cell
Thomas D. Pollard discusses the early work of Thompson and Wolpert on cytoplasmic extract from amoebae, which laid the foundation for studies of actin-driven cell motility.