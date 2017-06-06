Exocytosis

Definition

Exocytosis is the process by which cytoplasmic secretory vesicles fuse with the cellular membrane, releasing contents to the extracellular space.

Latest Research and Reviews

News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Nature Methods 14, 228–232

  • News and Views |

    An actin filament coat promotes cargo expulsion from large exocytosing vesicles, but the mechanisms of coat formation and force generation have been poorly characterized. Elegant imaging studies of the Drosophila melanogaster salivary gland now reveal how actin and myosin are recruited, and show that myosin II forms a contractile 'cage' that facilitates exocytosis.

    • Christien J. Merrifield
    Nature Cell Biology 18, 142–144

  • News and Views |

    Two new studies reveal mechanistic insights into how neurons control the assembly of SNARE complexes and the rapid fusion of synaptic vesicles. Structural, biophysical and functional experiments are combined to elucidate the roles of two critical regulators: Munc13 and synaptotagmin.

    • Mary Munson
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 509–511
