Latest Research and Reviews
The Par3 polarity protein is an exocyst receptor essential for mammary cell survival
The exocyst delivers basolateral proteins from the secretory pathway to the plasma membrane of epithelial cells close to tight junctions. Here the authors show that Par3 acts as a docking site for the exocyst to regulate polarized delivery of basolateral proteins and this is essential to prevent apoptosis and promote mammary cell survival.Nature Communications 8, 14867
Zyxin regulates endothelial von Willebrand factor secretion by reorganizing actin filaments around exocytic granules
The adaptor protein zyxin is known for its mechanosensing function in the maintenance of actin network. Here the authors show that zyxin is key to blood homeostasis and thrombosis by controlling the endothelial release of von Willebrand factor and the formation of actin scaffolds on exocytic granules.Nature Communications 8, 14639
Sec3 promotes the initial binary t-SNARE complex assembly and membrane fusion
Membrane fusion during exocytosis is mediated by interaction between SNARE proteins on vesicles and the cell membrane, but how SNARE complex assembly is initiated remains unknown. Here, the authors show that interaction of Sec3 with Sso2 on the plasma membrane promotes formation of an Sso2–Sec9 complex, an early step in SNARE assembly, likely by inhibiting Sso2 auto-inhibition.Nature Communications 8, 14236
Crystal structure of Sec10, a subunit of the exocyst complexScientific Reports 7, 40909
EV-TRACK: transparent reporting and centralizing knowledge in extracellular vesicle researchNature Methods 14, 228–232
Actin puts the squeeze on Drosophila glue secretion
An actin filament coat promotes cargo expulsion from large exocytosing vesicles, but the mechanisms of coat formation and force generation have been poorly characterized. Elegant imaging studies of the Drosophila melanogaster salivary gland now reveal how actin and myosin are recruited, and show that myosin II forms a contractile 'cage' that facilitates exocytosis.Nature Cell Biology 18, 142–144
Microglia: Tau distributors
Microglia contribute to the propagation of tau between brain regions in mice, by phagocytosis and release of the protein.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 702–703
Synaptic-vesicle fusion: a need for speed
Two new studies reveal mechanistic insights into how neurons control the assembly of SNARE complexes and the rapid fusion of synaptic vesicles. Structural, biophysical and functional experiments are combined to elucidate the roles of two critical regulators: Munc13 and synaptotagmin.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 509–511
Immune cell–brain cell messagingNature Immunology 15, 706
Microenvironment: Small containers, important cargo
Two papers have revealed new roles of exosomes in cancer progression: as mediators of therapeutic resistance signals from the stroma and as microRNA generators.Nature Reviews Cancer 14, 764–765