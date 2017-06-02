Research | | open
Nanoscale biophysics
Nanoscale biophysics is the study of the physical principles governing biological processes occurring on a nanometre scale, typically on an atomic or molecular level. It also encompasses the development of nanotechnologies designed specifically for biophysical investigations.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2727
Stochastic sensing of Angiotensin II with lysenin channelsScientific Reports 7, 2449
Labeling Extracellular Vesicles for Nanoscale Flow CytometryScientific Reports 7, 1878
The molecular basis of thin filament activation: from single molecule to muscleScientific Reports 7, 1822
News and Comment
News and Views |
Expansion microscopy passes its first test
Simplification of expansion microscopy makes it broadly accessible and compatible with other approaches.Nature Methods 13, 481–482
News |
The Author File: Markus Sauer
Skiing his way to multiplexed imaging.Nature Methods 13, 187
Research Highlights |
Biophysics: Nanopores and the helicase two-step
A nanopore used for sequencing gives a detailed view of how motor proteins behave on DNA.Nature Methods 12, 1119
Correspondence |
Validating subcellular thermal changes revealed by fluorescent thermosensorsNature Methods 12, 801–802
Correspondence |
The 105 gap issue between calculation and measurement in single-cell thermometryNature Methods 12, 802–803