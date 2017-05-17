Endocytosis
Endocytosis is the internalisation of extracellular material. Endocytic pathways include clathrin-dependent endocytosis, caveolae-dependent endocytosis, macropinocytosis and phagocytosis. Endosomes that are generated by endocytosis can be recycled back to the plasma membrane, targeted to another subcellular location, or sent to multivesicular bodies for degradation.
A new inhibitor of the β-arrestin/AP2 endocytic complex reveals interplay between GPCR internalization and signalling
Beta-arrestins play central roles in the mechanisms regulating GPCR signalling and trafficking. Here the authors identify a selective inhibitor of the interaction between β-arrestin and the β2-adaptin subunit of the clathrin adaptor protein AP-2, which they use to dissect the role of the β-arrestin/β2-adaptin interaction in GPCR signalling.Nature Communications 8, 15054
Anchored but not internalized: shape dependent endocytosis of nanodiamondScientific Reports 7, 46462
Endocytic proteins are partitioned at the edge of the clathrin lattice in mammalian cells
Using large-scale, super-resolution microscopy, Sochacki et al. define the spatial organization of 19 proteins within clathrin-coated pits during distinct stages of clathrin-mediated endocytosis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 352–361
Pancreatic cancer: Pancreatic cancer cells digest extracellular proteinNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 138
Cell biology of the neuron: Endocytic mediators
Metabolism: MAD interactions with insulin receptor
Proteins of the mitotic checkpoint regulate insulin receptor internalization through clathrin-mediated endocytosis, thereby modulating insulin signalling and systemic glucose metabolism.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 462–463
Cell migration: Recycling active integrin for adhesion reassembly
Podocyte biology: Free fatty acid-induced macropinocytosis in podocytesNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 386
A modular tethering complex for endosomal recycling
How proteins migrate through the interconnected organelles of the endolysosomal system is poorly understood. A piece of the puzzle has been added with the identification of a complex of tethering factors that functions in the recycling of proteins towards the cell surface.Nature Cell Biology 17, 540–541