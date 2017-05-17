Endocytosis

Definition

Endocytosis is the internalisation of extracellular material. Endocytic pathways include clathrin-dependent endocytosis, caveolae-dependent endocytosis, macropinocytosis and phagocytosis. Endosomes that are generated by endocytosis can be recycled back to the plasma membrane, targeted to another subcellular location, or sent to multivesicular bodies for degradation.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment