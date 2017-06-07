Scientific community and society

News and Views |
- Nature 546, 217
Palaeoanthropology: On the origin of our speciesNature 546, 212–214
Electricity storage: Friend or foe of the networks?Nature Energy 2, 17092
Mind control as a guide for the mind
Medaglia et al. explore how network control theory — a subdiscipline of engineering — could guide interventions that modulate mental states in order to treat cognitive deficits or enhance mental abilities.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0119
New fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco and the pan-African origin of Homo sapiens
New human fossils from Jebel Irhoud (Morocco) document the earliest evolutionary stage of Homo sapiens and display modern conditions of the face and mandible combined with more primative features of the neurocranium.Nature 546, 289–292
The age of the hominin fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco, and the origins of the Middle Stone Age
Thermoluminescence dating of fire-heated flint artefacts, and directly associated newly discovered remains of Homo sapiens, indicate that the Middle Stone Age site of Jebel Irhoud in Morocco is 383–247 thousand years old.Nature 546, 293–296
Neural correlates of evidence accumulation during value-based decisions revealed via simultaneous EEG-fMRI
Parietal and prefrontal cortices gather information to make perceptual decisions, but it is not known if the same is true for value-based choices. Here, authors use simultaneous EEG-fMRI and modelling to show that during value- and reward-based decisions this evidence is accumulated in the posterior medial frontal cortex.Nature Communications 8, 15808
Temperature-regulated guest admission and release in microporous materials
Regulating guest access and release in porous materials remains an important goal. Here, May and colleagues elucidate the mechanism by which guest admission can be temperature-regulated in typical microporous materials, and experimentally exploit this process to achieve appreciable and reversible hydrogen storage.Nature Communications 8, 15777
The promise of organ and tissue preservation to transform medicineNature Biotechnology 35, 530–542
Harmonize conflicting regulations for genetically engineered plants and animals
Researchers must seize the chance to inject scientific sense into US governance of modified crops and livestock.
UK scientists hope for softened Brexit after shock election result
Conservative party loses majority but aims to form government.
Shining a light on the dark corners of the web
Cybercrime researcher Gianluca Stringhini explains how he studies hate speech and fake news on the underground network 4chan.
Ecologists warn of Japanese badger cull 'crisis'
Population crash feared amid a fad for badger meat.
Battery vehicles: Unfriendly productionNature Energy 2, 17099
Energy efficiency: Governance in the EUNature Energy 2, 17097