Scientific community and society

Definition

Scientific community and society encompasses research and material which directly concerns, or is relevant to, members of the community of scientists in particular or society at large.

  • Reviews |

    Medaglia et al. explore how network control theory — a subdiscipline of engineering — could guide interventions that modulate mental states in order to treat cognitive deficits or enhance mental abilities.

    Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0119

  • Research |

    New human fossils from Jebel Irhoud (Morocco) document the earliest evolutionary stage of Homo sapiens and display modern conditions of the face and mandible combined with more primative features of the neurocranium.

    Nature 546, 289–292

  • Research |

    Thermoluminescence dating of fire-heated flint artefacts, and directly associated newly discovered remains of Homo sapiens, indicate that the Middle Stone Age site of Jebel Irhoud in Morocco is 383–247 thousand years old.

    Nature 546, 293–296

  • Research | | open

    Parietal and prefrontal cortices gather information to make perceptual decisions, but it is not known if the same is true for value-based choices. Here, authors use simultaneous EEG-fMRI and modelling to show that during value- and reward-based decisions this evidence is accumulated in the posterior medial frontal cortex.

    Nature Communications 8, 15808

  • Research | | open

    Regulating guest access and release in porous materials remains an important goal. Here, May and colleagues elucidate the mechanism by which guest admission can be temperature-regulated in typical microporous materials, and experimentally exploit this process to achieve appreciable and reversible hydrogen storage.

    Nature Communications 8, 15777

  • Research |

    Nature Biotechnology 35, 530–542
