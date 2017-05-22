Business and industry

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Mind control as a guide for the mind
Medaglia et al. explore how network control theory — a subdiscipline of engineering — could guide interventions that modulate mental states in order to treat cognitive deficits or enhance mental abilities.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0119
Research | | open
Temperature-regulated guest admission and release in microporous materials
Regulating guest access and release in porous materials remains an important goal. Here, May and colleagues elucidate the mechanism by which guest admission can be temperature-regulated in typical microporous materials, and experimentally exploit this process to achieve appreciable and reversible hydrogen storage.Nature Communications 8, 15777
Research |
The promise of organ and tissue preservation to transform medicineNature Biotechnology 35, 530–542
News and Comment
News |
US exits Paris, Jupiter’s new moons and the biggest prize in science
The week in science: 2–8 June 2017.
Research Highlights |
Neuromorphic computation: Lowering dimensions
Research Highlights |
Bioengineering: Kidney glomerulus-on-a-chip
News |
Web of Science owner buys up booming peer-review platform
Acquisition could lead to new commercial services in scientific peer review.
Comments and Opinion |
Paths of glory
Look past the academia treadmill, says Ushma S. Neill.Nature Jobs 546, 177
News |
LHC fires up, Google bot retires and Jupiter up close
The week in science: 26 May–1 June 2017.