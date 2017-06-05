Energy and society

News and Views |
Energy use behaviour: A window of opportunityNature Energy 2, 17077
Tailored emails prompt electric vehicle owners to engage with tariff switching information
Electric vehicles are only as green as the electricity used to charge them, but owners tend to charge vehicles at times of peak use. This study shows that tailored emails increase engagement with information about time-of-use tariffs, with maximal effects within the first three months of ownership.Nature Energy 2, 17073
Energy efficiency to reduce residential electricity and natural gas use under climate change
Climate change may alter building energy demand. Here, the authors quantify changes in residential electricity and natural gas demand in Los Angeles County and find that rising temperatures may increase electricity demand by 41–87% between 2020 and 2060, but improved efficiency could lower this increase to 28%.Nature Communications 8, 14916
Integrating uncertainty into public energy research and development decisions
Publically funded energy technology research is critical for a successful low–carbon energy transition, but future uncertainty means decision–making is difficult. This Review explores the role of expert elicitations, integrated assessment models and decision frameworks in informing energy technology policy.Nature Energy 2, 17071
Deliberating the perceived risks, benefits, and societal implications of shale gas and oil extraction by hydraulic fracturing in the US and UK
Shale gas and oil production and prospective development are increasing, but methods for shale extraction (‘fracking’) have been met with opposition. This study shows that informed discourse around shale development focussed on risks or doubts about benefits in a similar manner across the US and UK.Nature Energy 2, 17054
The effectiveness of US energy efficiency building labels
To tackle the high energy consumption of buildings, information programs to promote investment in energy efficiency measures have been introduced. This study compares the effectiveness of three US programs and finds that despite large energy savings, progress is lacking for small and medium sized buildings.Nature Energy 2, 17033
Battery vehicles: Unfriendly productionNature Energy 2, 17099
Energy efficiency: Governance in the EUNature Energy 2, 17097
I'm not surprised
It is easy to conflate what is known based on the scientific literature and what feels known because it is intuitive. However, empirical validation and precision are particularly critical for policy-relevant behavioural research, regardless of whether the results are surprising.Nature Energy 2, 17101
Public engagement: Trust and scepticismNature Energy 2, 17100
Electricity storage: Friend or foe of the networks?
As storage technology progresses it offers a range of solutions and services to users and the electricity industry. A new study explores whether or not this will eventually lead to self-sufficient consumers and spell the end of the networks as we know them.Nature Energy 2, 17092
Emerging clean energy technology investment trends
Early-stage capital providers and clean energy technology incubators are supporting a new wave of innovations focused on end-use efficiency and demand control. This wave complements expanding investments in supply technologies required for electricity sector decarbonization.Nature Climate Change 7, 382–385