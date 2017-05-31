Developing world

Reviews |
- Nature 546, 91–99
Finding pathways to national-scale land-sector sustainability
Options for achieving multiple sustainability goals in land systems are limited, and integrated national-scale analyses are needed across the broader environment and economy to prioritize efficient sustainability interventions.Nature 544, 217–222
Frequency-dependent female genital cutting behaviour confers evolutionary fitness benefits
Female genital cutting is detrimental to health and its elimination is a priority. It is also important to understand why it persists. Here, a frequency-dependent evolutionary fitness advantage of FGC is shown using data from West African countries.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0049
Relative contribution of monsoon precipitation and pumping to changes in groundwater storage in India
Groundwater storage has declined in northern India and increased in southern India over the past decade. Trend analysis shows that much of this variability can be explained by changes in irrigation in response to monsoon precipitation.Nature Geoscience 10, 109–117
Hand-powered ultralow-cost paper centrifuge
A hand-powered centrifuge made of two paper discs, string and wooden handles is shown to achieve rotational speeds of 125,000 r.p.m., separate pure plasma from whole blood in less than 1.5 minutes and isolate malaria parasites in 15 minutes.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0009
High resolution global gridded data for use in population studiesScientific Data 4, 170001
Population growth: Help to make food go further in EgyptNature 546, 210
AI summit aims to help world’s poorest
United Nations meeting hopes to focus artificial intelligence on sustainable development goals.
The making of a medical microchip
Microfluidic devices filled with intricate channels that exploit fluid behaviour promise to make it easier to diagnose genetic disease.Nature 545, 511–514
World Health Organization gets first leader from Africa
Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to head agency amid calls for reform.
Ebola vaccine could get first real-world test in emerging outbreak
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported nine suspected cases of infection in recent weeks.
Satellite images reveal gaps in global population data
Algorithms help to produce precise maps of where people in developing countries live and work.