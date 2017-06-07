Scientific community

  • Research |

    • Sebastian Giwa
    • , Jedediah K Lewis
    • , Luis Alvarez
    • , Robert Langer
    • , Alvin E Roth
    • , George M Church
    • , James F Markmann
    • , David H Sachs
    • , Anil Chandraker
    • , Jason A Wertheim
    • , Martine Rothblatt
    • , Edward S Boyden
    • , Elling Eidbo
    • , W P Andrew Lee
    • , Bohdan Pomahac
    • , Gerald Brandacher
    • , David M Weinstock
    • , Gloria Elliott
    • , David Nelson
    • , Jason P Acker
    • , Korkut Uygun
    • , Boris Schmalz
    • , Brad P Weegman
    • , Alessandro Tocchio
    • , Greg M Fahy
    • , Kenneth B Storey
    • , Boris Rubinsky
    • , John Bischof
    • , Janet A W Elliott
    • , Teresa K Woodruff
    • , G John Morris
    • , Utkan Demirci
    • , Kelvin G M Brockbank
    • , Erik J Woods
    • , Robert N Ben
    • , John G Baust
    • , Dayong Gao
    • , Barry Fuller
    • , Yoed Rabin
    • , David C Kravitz
    • , Michael J Taylor
    •  & Mehmet Toner
    Nature Biotechnology 35, 530–542

  • Research |

    The giant planet KELT-9b has a dayside temperature of about 4,600 K, which is sufficiently high to dissociate molecules and to evaporate its atmosphere, owing to its hot stellar host.

    • B. Scott Gaudi
    • , Keivan G. Stassun
    • , Karen A. Collins
    • , Thomas G. Beatty
    • , George Zhou
    • , David W. Latham
    • , Allyson Bieryla
    • , Jason D. Eastman
    • , Robert J. Siverd
    • , Justin R. Crepp
    • , Erica J. Gonzales
    • , Daniel J. Stevens
    • , Lars A. Buchhave
    • , Joshua Pepper
    • , Marshall C. Johnson
    • , Knicole D. Colon
    • , Eric L. N. Jensen
    • , Joseph E. Rodriguez
    • , Valerio Bozza
    • , Sebastiano Calchi Novati
    • , Giuseppe D’Ago
    • , Mary T. Dumont
    • , Tyler Ellis
    • , Clement Gaillard
    • , Hannah Jang-Condell
    • , David H. Kasper
    • , Akihiko Fukui
    • , Joao Gregorio
    • , Ayaka Ito
    • , John F. Kielkopf
    • , Mark Manner
    • , Kyle Matt
    • , Norio Narita
    • , Thomas E. Oberst
    • , Phillip A. Reed
    • , Gaetano Scarpetta
    • , Denice C. Stephens
    • , Rex R. Yeigh
    • , Roberto Zambelli
    • , B. J. Fulton
    • , Andrew W. Howard
    • , David J. James
    • , Matthew Penny
    • , Daniel Bayliss
    • , Ivan A. Curtis
    • , D. L. DePoy
    • , Gilbert A. Esquerdo
    • , Andrew Gould
    • , Michael D. Joner
    • , Rudolf B. Kuhn
    • , Jonathan Labadie-Bartz
    • , Michael B. Lund
    • , Jennifer L. Marshall
    • , Kim K. McLeod
    • , Richard W. Pogge
    • , Howard Relles
    • , Christopher Stockdale
    • , T. G. Tan
    • , Mark Trueblood
    •  & Patricia Trueblood
    Nature

  • Research |

    To unravel structural regularities in neocortical networks, Gal et al. analyzed a biologically constrained model of a neocortical microcircuit. Using extended graph theory, they found multiple cell-type-specific wiring features, including small-word and rich-club topologies that might contribute to the large repertoire of computations performed by the neocortex.

    • Eyal Gal
    • , Michael London
    • , Amir Globerson
    • , Srikanth Ramaswamy
    • , Michael W Reimann
    • , Eilif Muller
    • , Henry Markram
    •  & Idan Segev
    Nature Neuroscience

  • Reviews |

    • Terry P. Hughes
    • , Michele L. Barnes
    • , David R. Bellwood
    • , Joshua E. Cinner
    • , Graeme S. Cumming
    • , Jeremy B. C. Jackson
    • , Joanie Kleypas
    • , Ingrid A. van de Leemput
    • , Janice M. Lough
    • , Tiffany H. Morrison
    • , Stephen R. Palumbi
    • , Egbert H. van Nes
    •  & Marten Scheffer
    Nature 546, 82–90
