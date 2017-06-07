Scientific community

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature 546, 217
News and Views |
Astronomical community: The power of being countedNature Astronomy 1, 0154
News and Views |
50 & 100 Years AgoNature 546, 42
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
The promise of organ and tissue preservation to transform medicineNature Biotechnology 35, 530–542
Research |
A giant planet undergoing extreme-ultraviolet irradiation by its hot massive-star host
The giant planet KELT-9b has a dayside temperature of about 4,600 K, which is sufficiently high to dissociate molecules and to evaporate its atmosphere, owing to its hot stellar host.
Research |
Rich cell-type-specific network topology in neocortical microcircuitry
To unravel structural regularities in neocortical networks, Gal et al. analyzed a biologically constrained model of a neocortical microcircuit. Using extended graph theory, they found multiple cell-type-specific wiring features, including small-word and rich-club topologies that might contribute to the large repertoire of computations performed by the neocortex.
Reviews |
Coral reefs in the AnthropoceneNature 546, 82–90
Reviews |
BiodiversityNature 546, 47
News and Comment
Editorial |
Harmonize conflicting regulations for genetically engineered plants and animals
Researchers must seize the chance to inject scientific sense into US governance of modified crops and livestock.
News |
UK scientists hope for softened Brexit after shock election result
Conservative party loses majority but aims to form government.
News |
Shining a light on the dark corners of the web
Cybercrime researcher Gianluca Stringhini explains how he studies hate speech and fake news on the underground network 4chan.
News |
NIH scraps plans for cap on research grants
Agency plans to set up a separate fund for early- to mid-career investigators to help lower average age of NIH grantees.
News |
Text-mining tool seeks out ‘hidden data’
Wide-Open checks that the data sets underlying published studies are made freely available.
News and Views |
50 & 100 Years AgoNature 546, 217