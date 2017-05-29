Water resources

News and Views |
Development of a gridded meteorological dataset over Java island, Indonesia 1985–2014Scientific Data 4, 170072
Global aquifers dominated by fossil groundwaters but wells vulnerable to modern contamination
Groundwater that predates the Holocene is commonly assumed to be unaffected by modern contamination. A global analysis of fossil groundwater suggests that modern contaminants are present in deep wells that tap fossil aquifers.Nature Geoscience 10, 425–429
Drylands face potential threat under 2 °C global warming target
Limiting average global warming to 2 °C will not limit regional warming to the same levels. This study shows drylands have warmed, and will continue to warm, more than the humid lands that are primarily responsible for emissions.Nature Climate Change 7, 417–422
Groundwater depletion embedded in international food trade
Global food consumption drives irrigation for crops, which depletes aquifers in some regions; here we quantify the volumes of groundwater depletion associated with global food production and international trade.Nature 543, 700–704
Depletion and response of deep groundwater to climate-induced pumping variability
Drought affects deep groundwater through changes in natural recharge with a multi-year time lag. Rapid changes in US groundwater storage in response to climate variability reflect the human response to drought through groundwater pumping.Nature Geoscience 10, 105–108
The global distribution and dynamics of surface soil moisture
Soils have the capacity to store water at the land–atmosphere interface. Analysis of global satellite data suggests that significant precipitation can be retained by soils, leading to even less groundwater storage in water-starved regions.Nature Geoscience 10, 100–104
More carbon and less salt
We take a closer look at recent developments in research on various strategies to use carbon nanostructures for water desalination.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 497
PJ ZEON Award for outstanding papers in Polymer Journal 2016Polymer Journal 49, 465–466
Thermal desalination membranes: Carbon nanotubes keep up the heat
Applying high-potential alternating current to a carbon-nanotube–polymer composite film provides a self-heating membrane that enhances desalination performance of high-salinity brines by membrane distillation.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 501–503
Save northern high-latitude catchmentsNature Geoscience 10, 324–325
Golden neurons, river piracy and bright nights
April’s sharpest science shots, selected by Nature’s photo team.
Egypt: Space to grow
Fertile land is at a premium in Egypt. Reclaiming the desert is repeatedly proposed as the solution, but should the country be doing more with what it already has?Nature 544, S14–S16