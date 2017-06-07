Social sciences

News and Views |
- Nature 546, 217
Mind control as a guide for the mind
Medaglia et al. explore how network control theory — a subdiscipline of engineering — could guide interventions that modulate mental states in order to treat cognitive deficits or enhance mental abilities.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0119
New fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco and the pan-African origin of Homo sapiens
New human fossils from Jebel Irhoud (Morocco) document the earliest evolutionary stage of Homo sapiens and display modern conditions of the face and mandible combined with more primative features of the neurocranium.Nature 546, 289–292
The age of the hominin fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco, and the origins of the Middle Stone Age
Thermoluminescence dating of fire-heated flint artefacts, and directly associated newly discovered remains of Homo sapiens, indicate that the Middle Stone Age site of Jebel Irhoud in Morocco is 383–247 thousand years old.Nature 546, 293–296
Neural correlates of evidence accumulation during value-based decisions revealed via simultaneous EEG-fMRI
Parietal and prefrontal cortices gather information to make perceptual decisions, but it is not known if the same is true for value-based choices. Here, authors use simultaneous EEG-fMRI and modelling to show that during value- and reward-based decisions this evidence is accumulated in the posterior medial frontal cortex.Nature Communications 8, 15808
The social dimensions of invasive plants
Invasive plants pose a particular environmental management issue given rapid environmental change and an unpredictable future. Productive connections have recently been established between social and natural science approaches to the problem.Nature Plants 3, 17075
News and Comment
UK scientists hope for softened Brexit after shock election result
Conservative party loses majority but aims to form government.
Ecologists warn of Japanese badger cull 'crisis'
Population crash feared amid a fad for badger meat.
I'm not surprised
It is easy to conflate what is known based on the scientific literature and what feels known because it is intuitive. However, empirical validation and precision are particularly critical for policy-relevant behavioural research, regardless of whether the results are surprising.Nature Energy 2, 17101
News |
NIH scraps plans for cap on research grants
Agency plans to set up a separate fund for early- to mid-career investigators to help lower average age of NIH grantees.
