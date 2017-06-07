News and Views |
Plant biology: An immunity boost combats crop diseaseNature 545, 420–421
Nitrogen transformations in modern agriculture and the role of biological nitrification inhibition
Fifty per cent of the nitrogen fertilizer used globally is lost as ammonia, nitrate or nitrous oxide. Nitrification inhibitors, exuded by plant roots, play a role in reducing those losses both naturally and in the service of sustainable agriculture.Nature Plants 3, 17074
RiceAtlas, a spatial database of global rice calendars and productionScientific Data 4, 170074
Biochar built soil carbon over a decade by stabilizing rhizodeposits
The long-term efficacy of biochar as a means of increasing soil organic carbon (SOC) remains underexplored. Research now shows that 8.5 years after biochar was added to a subtropical soil the formation of microaggregates stabilized and increased SOC.Nature Climate Change 7, 371–376
Life cycle assessment needs predictive spatial modelling for biodiversity and ecosystem services
Life cycle assessments are used by corporations to determine the sustainability of raw source materials. Here, Chaplin-Kramer et al. develop an improved life cycle assessment approach incorporating spatial variation in land-use change, and apply this framework to a bioplastic case study.Nature Communications 8, 15065
Long-term trends in the intensity and relative toxicity of herbicide use
Quantifying the toxicity of herbicides applied in the field is difficult. Here, the author applies a quotient to evaluate changes in relative toxicity over the past 25 years and finds that increased herbicide use does not necessarily constitute increased toxicity.Nature Communications 8, 14865
Groundwater depletion embedded in international food trade
Global food consumption drives irrigation for crops, which depletes aquifers in some regions; here we quantify the volumes of groundwater depletion associated with global food production and international trade.Nature 543, 700–704
Harmonize conflicting regulations for genetically engineered plants and animals
Researchers must seize the chance to inject scientific sense into US governance of modified crops and livestock.
Population growth: Help to make food go further in EgyptNature 546, 210
Italy rebuked for failure to prevent olive-tree tragedy
European Commission reveals widespread delays by the country’s authorities to halt spread of deadly plant disease.
Govern land as a global commons
Felix Creutzig calls for international coordination of land use to ensure everyone has access to its fruits.
Fixing the tomato: CRISPR edits correct plant-breeding snafu
Geneticists harness two mutations — each cherished by breeders, but detrimental when combined — to improve on 10,000 years of tomato domestication.