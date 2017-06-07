Agriculture

Definition

Agriculture is the cultivation of plants, animals, and some other organisms, such as fungi, for the production of food, fibre, fuel, and medicines used by society.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    The long-term efficacy of biochar as a means of increasing soil organic carbon (SOC) remains underexplored. Research now shows that 8.5 years after biochar was added to a subtropical soil the formation of microaggregates stabilized and increased SOC.

    • Zhe (Han) Weng
    • , Lukas Van Zwieten
    • , Bhupinder Pal Singh
    • , Ehsan Tavakkoli
    • , Stephen Joseph
    • , Lynne M. Macdonald
    • , Terry J. Rose
    • , Michael T. Rose
    • , Stephen W. L. Kimber
    • , Stephen Morris
    • , Daniel Cozzolino
    • , Joyce R. Araujo
    • , Braulio S. Archanjo
    •  & Annette Cowie
    Nature Climate Change 7, 371–376

  • Research | | open

    Life cycle assessments are used by corporations to determine the sustainability of raw source materials. Here, Chaplin-Kramer et al. develop an improved life cycle assessment approach incorporating spatial variation in land-use change, and apply this framework to a bioplastic case study.

    • Rebecca Chaplin-Kramer
    • , Sarah Sim
    • , Perrine Hamel
    • , Benjamin Bryant
    • , Ryan Noe
    • , Carina Mueller
    • , Giles Rigarlsford
    • , Michal Kulak
    • , Virginia Kowal
    • , Richard Sharp
    • , Julie Clavreul
    • , Edward Price
    • , Stephen Polasky
    • , Mary Ruckelshaus
    •  & Gretchen Daily
    Nature Communications 8, 15065

  • Research |

    Global food consumption drives irrigation for crops, which depletes aquifers in some regions; here we quantify the volumes of groundwater depletion associated with global food production and international trade.

    • Carole Dalin
    • , Yoshihide Wada
    • , Thomas Kastner
    •  & Michael J. Puma
    Nature 543, 700–704
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment