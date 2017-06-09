Physical sciences

Physical sciences are those academic disciplines that aim to uncover the underlying laws of nature - often written in the language of mathematics. It is a collective term for areas of study including astronomy, chemistry, materials science and physics.

  • Research | | open

    Reaction-diffusion controls the spatial formation of many natural structures but is rarely applied to organic materials. Here, the authors couple reaction-diffusion to the self-assembly of a supramolecular gelator, introducing a strategy to forming soft, free-standing objects with controlled shape and functionality.

    • Matija Lovrak
    • , Wouter E. J. Hendriksen
    • , Chandan Maity
    • , Serhii Mytnyk
    • , Volkert van Steijn
    • , Rienk Eelkema
    •  & Jan H. van Esch
    Nature Communications 8, 15317

  • Reviews |

    Medaglia et al. explore how network control theory — a subdiscipline of engineering — could guide interventions that modulate mental states in order to treat cognitive deficits or enhance mental abilities.

    • John D. Medaglia
    • , Perry Zurn
    • , Walter Sinnott-Armstrong
    •  & Danielle S. Bassett
    Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0119

  • Reviews |

    Recent measurements of B-meson decays in which tau leptons are produced might challenge the standard model assumption that interactions of leptons differ only because of their different masses.

    • Gregory Ciezarek
    • , Manuel Franco Sevilla
    • , Brian Hamilton
    • , Robert Kowalewski
    • , Thomas Kuhr
    • , Vera Lüth
    •  & Yutaro Sato
    Nature 546, 227–233

  • Research | | open

    An exhausting characterization of the coherence properties of quantum system becomes challenging with increasing system size. Here the authors demonstrate that phonon autocorrelation functions and quantum discord can be measured with local control, and validate it in a string of 42 trapped ions.

    • A. Abdelrahman
    • , O. Khosravani
    • , M. Gessner
    • , A. Buchleitner
    • , H. -P. Breuer
    • , D. Gorman
    • , R. Masuda
    • , T. Pruttivarasin
    • , M. Ramm
    • , P. Schindler
    •  & H. Häffner
    Nature Communications 8, 15712

  • Research | | open

    Inadequate pore infiltration and low conductivity of hole transporter materials limit the performance of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells. Using fast charge-exchange Cu(II/I) complexes as part of the hole transporting material, Cao et al. overcome these issues to achieve a record photoconversion efficiency of 11%.

    • Yiming Cao
    • , Yasemin Saygili
    • , Amita Ummadisingu
    • , Joël Teuscher
    • , Jingshan Luo
    • , Norman Pellet
    • , Fabrizio Giordano
    • , Shaik Mohammed Zakeeruddin
    • , Jacques -E. Moser
    • , Marina Freitag
    • , Anders Hagfeldt
    •  & Michael Grätzel
    Nature Communications 8, 15390
  • News and Views |

    Methane is an abundant energy source that is used for power generation in thermal power plants via combustion, but direct conversion to electricity in fuel cells remains challenging. Now, a microbial fuel cell is demonstrated to efficiently convert methane directly to current by careful selection of a consortium of microorganisms.

    • Zhiyong Jason Ren
    Nature Energy 2, 17093

  • News and Views |

    High-speed communication systems that use optical fibres often require hundreds of lasers. An approach that replaces these lasers with a single, ring-shaped optical device offers many technical advantages. See Letter p.274

    • Victor Torres-Company
    Nature 546, 214–215
