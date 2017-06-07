News and Views |
Optics and photonics
Optics and photonics is the study of the fundamental properties of light and harnessing them in practical applications. Optics and photonics covers the entire electromagnetic spectrum from high-energy gamma rays and X-rays, through the optical regime of ultraviolet, visible, and infrared light, to long-wavelength microwave and radio waves.
Featured
- Nature 546, 214–215
News and Views |
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
News and Views |
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Preparation of biomimetic hierarchically helical fiber actuators from carbon nanotubes
Deng et al. describe a method for preparing mechanically responsive hierarchically arranged helical fiber (HHF) actuators based on aligned carbon nanotubes. These HHF actuators are responsive to external stimuli in a rapid and reversible manner.Nature Protocols 12, 1349–1358
Research |
Microresonator-based solitons for massively parallel coherent optical communications
Frequency combs produced by solitons in silicon-based optical microresonators are used to transmit data streams of more than 50 terabits per second in telecommunication wavelength bands.Nature 546, 274–279
Research | | open
Controlling hybrid nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides via two-colour excitation
Metamaterials have enabled the tailored engineering of optical properties. Here, Clerici et al. show that independent interband and intraband nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides allow dynamic optical control of the real and imaginary parts of the refractive index.Nature Communications 8, 15829
Research |
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.Nature 546, 270–273
Research | | open
Taming interfacial electronic properties of platinum nanoparticles on vacancy-abundant boron nitride nanosheets for enhanced catalysis
Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.Nature Communications 8, 15291
Research | | open
A two-dimensional Dirac fermion microscope
Conventional 3D electron microscopes rely on emission, focusing, deflection, and detection of a focused beam of ballistic electrons to analyse the structure and composition of materials. Here, the authors examine the analogous concept of a 2D electron microscope based on graphene ballistic Dirac electrons.Nature Communications 8, 15783
News and Comment
News and Views |
Optical physics: One ring to multiplex them all
High-speed communication systems that use optical fibres often require hundreds of lasers. An approach that replaces these lasers with a single, ring-shaped optical device offers many technical advantages. See Letter p.274Nature 546, 214–215
News and Views |
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Engineered T cells for cancer therapy are produced in the mouse bloodstream, avoiding the need to harvest T cells and manipulate them ex vivo.
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 499
Research Highlights |
Octopus-inspired nanosuckers: Adhere to the rough and wet
Research Highlights |
Smart materials: To grip or not to gripNature Reviews Materials 2, 17038
News and Views |
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.