Optics and photonics is the study of the fundamental properties of light and harnessing them in practical applications. Optics and photonics covers the entire electromagnetic spectrum from high-energy gamma rays and X-rays, through the optical regime of ultraviolet, visible, and infrared light, to long-wavelength microwave and radio waves.

  • Research |

    Frequency combs produced by solitons in silicon-based optical microresonators are used to transmit data streams of more than 50 terabits per second in telecommunication wavelength bands.

    • Pablo Marin-Palomo
    • , Juned N. Kemal
    • , Maxim Karpov
    • , Arne Kordts
    • , Joerg Pfeifle
    • , Martin H. P. Pfeiffer
    • , Philipp Trocha
    • , Stefan Wolf
    • , Victor Brasch
    • , Miles H. Anderson
    • , Ralf Rosenberger
    • , Kovendhan Vijayan
    • , Wolfgang Freude
    • , Tobias J. Kippenberg
    •  & Christian Koos
    Nature 546, 274–279

  • Research | | open

    Metamaterials have enabled the tailored engineering of optical properties. Here, Clerici et al. show that independent interband and intraband nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides allow dynamic optical control of the real and imaginary parts of the refractive index.

    • M. Clerici
    • , N. Kinsey
    • , C. DeVault
    • , J. Kim
    • , E. G. Carnemolla
    • , L. Caspani
    • , A. Shaltout
    • , D. Faccio
    • , V. Shalaev
    • , A. Boltasseva
    •  & M. Ferrera
    Nature Communications 8, 15829

  • Research |

    Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.

    • Bevin Huang
    • , Genevieve Clark
    • , Efrén Navarro-Moratalla
    • , Dahlia R. Klein
    • , Ran Cheng
    • , Kyle L. Seyler
    • , Ding Zhong
    • , Emma Schmidgall
    • , Michael A. McGuire
    • , David H. Cobden
    • , Wang Yao
    • , Di Xiao
    • , Pablo Jarillo-Herrero
    •  & Xiaodong Xu
    Nature 546, 270–273

  • Research | | open

    Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.

    • Wenshuai Zhu
    • , Zili Wu
    • , Guo Shiou Foo
    • , Xiang Gao
    • , Mingxia Zhou
    • , Bin Liu
    • , Gabriel M. Veith
    • , Peiwen Wu
    • , Katie L. Browning
    • , Ho Nyung Lee
    • , Huaming Li
    • , Sheng Dai
    •  & Huiyuan Zhu
    Nature Communications 8, 15291

  • Research | | open

    Conventional 3D electron microscopes rely on emission, focusing, deflection, and detection of a focused beam of ballistic electrons to analyse the structure and composition of materials. Here, the authors examine the analogous concept of a 2D electron microscope based on graphene ballistic Dirac electrons.

    • Peter Bøggild
    • , José M. Caridad
    • , Christoph Stampfer
    • , Gaetano Calogero
    • , Nick Rübner Papior
    •  & Mads Brandbyge
    Nature Communications 8, 15783
