News and Views |
Materials science
Materials science is an interdisciplinary field concerned with the understanding and application of the properties of matter. Materials scientists study the connections between the underlying structure of a material, its properties, its processing methods and its performance in applications.
Featured
- Nature Energy 2, 17093
News and Views |
Condensed-matter physics: Magnetism in flatland
News and Views |
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Free-standing supramolecular hydrogel objects by reaction-diffusion
Reaction-diffusion controls the spatial formation of many natural structures but is rarely applied to organic materials. Here, the authors couple reaction-diffusion to the self-assembly of a supramolecular gelator, introducing a strategy to forming soft, free-standing objects with controlled shape and functionality.Nature Communications 8, 15317
Protocols |
Preparation of biomimetic hierarchically helical fiber actuators from carbon nanotubes
Deng et al. describe a method for preparing mechanically responsive hierarchically arranged helical fiber (HHF) actuators based on aligned carbon nanotubes. These HHF actuators are responsive to external stimuli in a rapid and reversible manner.Nature Protocols 12, 1349–1358
Research | | open
11% efficiency solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells with copper(II/I) hole transport materials
Inadequate pore infiltration and low conductivity of hole transporter materials limit the performance of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells. Using fast charge-exchange Cu(II/I) complexes as part of the hole transporting material, Cao et al. overcome these issues to achieve a record photoconversion efficiency of 11%.Nature Communications 8, 15390
Research | | open
Controlling hybrid nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides via two-colour excitation
Metamaterials have enabled the tailored engineering of optical properties. Here, Clerici et al. show that independent interband and intraband nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides allow dynamic optical control of the real and imaginary parts of the refractive index.Nature Communications 8, 15829
Research |
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.Nature 546, 270–273
Research | | open
Structure of the Rpn13-Rpn2 complex provides insights for Rpn13 and Uch37 as anticancer targets
In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.Nature Communications 8, 15540
News and Comment
News and Views |
Microbial fuel cells: Running on gas
Methane is an abundant energy source that is used for power generation in thermal power plants via combustion, but direct conversion to electricity in fuel cells remains challenging. Now, a microbial fuel cell is demonstrated to efficiently convert methane directly to current by careful selection of a consortium of microorganisms.Nature Energy 2, 17093
News |
Physicists have finally created a 2D magnet
Just one atom thick, the magnet will allow researchers to perform previously impossible experiments.
News and Views |
Condensed-matter physics: Magnetism in flatland
A pair of two-dimensional materials have been shown to exhibit ferromagnetism — the familiar type of magnetism found in iron bar magnets. Such materials could have applications from sensing to data storage. See Letters p.265 & p.270
News and Views |
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Engineered T cells for cancer therapy are produced in the mouse bloodstream, avoiding the need to harvest T cells and manipulate them ex vivo.
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 499
Research Highlights |
Octopus-inspired nanosuckers: Adhere to the rough and wet