Mathematics and computing
Mathematics and computing is the study and analysis of abstract concepts, such as numbers and patterns. Mathematics is the language of choice for scientifically describing and modelling the universe and everything that happens within it. Computing enables these mathematical problems to be solved in an efficient and automated way.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
An autonomous organic reaction search engine for chemical reactivity
While automated reaction systems typically work for the synthesis of pre-defined molecules, automated systems to discover reactivity are more challenging. Here the authors report an autonomous organic reaction search engine that allows discovery of the most reactive pathways in a multi-reagent, multistep reaction system.Nature Communications 8, 15733
Research | | open
A Metric on the Space of kth-order reduced Phylogenetic NetworksScientific Reports 7, 3190
Research | | open
A BaSiC tool for background and shading correction of optical microscopy images
Accurate quantification of bioimaging data is often confounded by uneven illumination (shading) in space and background variation in time. Here the authors present BaSiC, a Fiji plugin solving both issues. It requires fewer input images and is more robust to artefacts than existing shading correction tools.Nature Communications 8, 14836
News and Comment
News |
The mathematicians who want to save democracy
With algorithms in hand, scientists are looking to make elections in the United States more representative.
News |
AI summit aims to help world’s poorest
United Nations meeting hopes to focus artificial intelligence on sustainable development goals.
Research Highlights |
Neuromorphic computation: Lowering dimensions
Correspondence |
Digenome-seq web tool for profiling CRISPR specificityNature Methods 14, 548–549
Correspondence |
E-scape: interactive visualization of single-cell phylogenetics and cancer evolutionNature Methods 14, 549–550
Research Highlights |
Nano-hologram made from the thinnest material yet
Consumer devices could one day generate holograms.Nature 546