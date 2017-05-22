Engineering
Engineering is the design and construction of systems and structures for influencing the world around us and enhancing our experience within it. Engineers use the fundamental principles of mathematics, physics and chemistry to create machines that enable us to travel faster, provide improved medical care, and process more complicated information.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Mind control as a guide for the mind
Medaglia et al. explore how network control theory — a subdiscipline of engineering — could guide interventions that modulate mental states in order to treat cognitive deficits or enhance mental abilities.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0119
Research | | open
Temperature-regulated guest admission and release in microporous materials
Regulating guest access and release in porous materials remains an important goal. Here, May and colleagues elucidate the mechanism by which guest admission can be temperature-regulated in typical microporous materials, and experimentally exploit this process to achieve appreciable and reversible hydrogen storage.Nature Communications 8, 15777
Research |
The promise of organ and tissue preservation to transform medicineNature Biotechnology 35, 530–542
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Neuromorphic computation: Lowering dimensions
Research Highlights |
Bioengineering: Kidney glomerulus-on-a-chip
Research Highlights |
Water purification: No-filter filtrationNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0049
News and Views |
Neuromorphic computation: Sparse codes from memristor grids
The adjustable resistive state of memristors makes it possible to implement sparse coding algorithms naturally and efficiently.
News |
The wooden skyscrapers that could help to cool the planet
Large timber buildings are getting safer, stronger and taller. They may also offer a way to slow down global warming.
Comments and Opinion |
China's Silicon Valley
Shenzhen has emerged as a haven for biotechnology and cutting-edge hardware.Nature 545, S29–S31