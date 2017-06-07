Nanoscience and technology

Definition

Nanoscience and technology is the branch of science that studies systems and manipulates matter on atomic, molecular and supramolecular scales (the nanometre scale). On such a length scale, quantum mechanical and surface boundary effects become relevant, conferring properties on materials that are not observable on larger, macroscopic length scales.

  • Research | | open

    Inadequate pore infiltration and low conductivity of hole transporter materials limit the performance of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells. Using fast charge-exchange Cu(II/I) complexes as part of the hole transporting material, Cao et al. overcome these issues to achieve a record photoconversion efficiency of 11%.

    Nature Communications 8, 15390

  • Research |

    Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.

    Nature 546, 270–273

  • Research | | open

    In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.

    Nature Communications 8, 15540

  • Research | | open

    Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.

    Nature Communications 8, 15291

  • Reviews | | open

    Nanoscale magnetic devices play a key role in modern technologies but current applications involve only 2D structures like magnetic discs. Here the authors review recent progress in the fabrication and understanding of 3D magnetic nanostructures, enabling more diverse functionalities.

    Nature Communications 8, 15756
