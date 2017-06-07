News and Views |
Nanoscience and technology is the branch of science that studies systems and manipulates matter on atomic, molecular and supramolecular scales (the nanometre scale). On such a length scale, quantum mechanical and surface boundary effects become relevant, conferring properties on materials that are not observable on larger, macroscopic length scales.
- Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Water remediation: A steam nanogeneratorNature Nanotechnology 12, 506
Protocols |
Preparation of biomimetic hierarchically helical fiber actuators from carbon nanotubes
Deng et al. describe a method for preparing mechanically responsive hierarchically arranged helical fiber (HHF) actuators based on aligned carbon nanotubes. These HHF actuators are responsive to external stimuli in a rapid and reversible manner.Nature Protocols 12, 1349–1358
Research | | open
11% efficiency solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells with copper(II/I) hole transport materials
Inadequate pore infiltration and low conductivity of hole transporter materials limit the performance of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells. Using fast charge-exchange Cu(II/I) complexes as part of the hole transporting material, Cao et al. overcome these issues to achieve a record photoconversion efficiency of 11%.Nature Communications 8, 15390
Research |
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.Nature 546, 270–273
Research | | open
Structure of the Rpn13-Rpn2 complex provides insights for Rpn13 and Uch37 as anticancer targets
In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.Nature Communications 8, 15540
Research | | open
Taming interfacial electronic properties of platinum nanoparticles on vacancy-abundant boron nitride nanosheets for enhanced catalysis
Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.Nature Communications 8, 15291
Reviews | | open
Three-dimensional nanomagnetism
Nanoscale magnetic devices play a key role in modern technologies but current applications involve only 2D structures like magnetic discs. Here the authors review recent progress in the fabrication and understanding of 3D magnetic nanostructures, enabling more diverse functionalities.Nature Communications 8, 15756
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Engineered T cells for cancer therapy are produced in the mouse bloodstream, avoiding the need to harvest T cells and manipulate them ex vivo.Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 499
Octopus-inspired nanosuckers: Adhere to the rough and wet
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.
Nitrogen–vacancy centres: Driven by the environment
The first nanocar race
The first race involving molecular ‘cars’ stimulated technical advances in scanning tunnelling microscopy and provided insights in surface science and synthetic chemistry — it also attracted wide interest from the public.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17040