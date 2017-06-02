Astronomy and planetary science

News and Views |
Featured
High-energy astrophysics: A rare Galactic antimatter source?Nature Astronomy 1, 0149
Galaxy clusters: Waking PerseusNature Astronomy 1, 0164
Latest Research and Reviews
Real-time observation of cation exchange kinetics and dynamics at the muscovite-water interface
Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.Nature Communications 8, 15826
Micro-scale heterogeneity of soil phosphorus depends on soil substrate and depthScientific Reports 7, 3204
Water pumping in mantle shear zones
Water plays a key role in many geological processes, including weakening crystals in the crust and mantle. Here, using amphibole distribution and olivine dislocation slip-systems, the authors show that ductile flow also has a dynamic control on water-rich fluid circulation in mantle shear zones.Nature Communications 8, 15736
Compressional pathways of α-cristobalite, structure of cristobalite X-I, and towards the understanding of seifertite formation
The presence of α-seifertite and seiferite in shocked meteorites are used to determine shock pressures. Here, using high-pressure experiments, the authors find that the presence of α-cristobalite does not exclude high-pressure transformation and seifertite does not necessarily indicate high pressures.Nature Communications 8, 15647
River plastic emissions to the world’s oceans
Rivers provide a major pathway for ocean plastic waste, but effective mitigation is dependent on a quantification of active sources. Here, the authors present a global model of riverine plastic inputs, and estimate annual plastic waste of almost 2.5 million tonnes, with 86% sourced from Asia.Nature Communications 8, 15611
Tightening of tropical ascent and high clouds key to precipitation change in a warmer climate
The sensitivity of global precipitation to warming is largely governed by changes in atmospheric longwave radiation, a function of cloud cover. Here the authors show that tightening of the tropical circulation with warming drives a decrease in high cloud cover, resulting in higher precipitation changes.Nature Communications 8, 15771
News and Comment
Xenon came from comets
Comets may have delivered more than one-fifth of Earth’s atmospheric xenon.
Hubble sees light bending around nearby star
Rare astronomical observation shows effects of relativity.
United States revives space-policy council after 24-year absence
US vice-president to head group overseeing civilian and military space activities.
NASA’s dark-energy probe faces cost crisis
Space agency takes a hard look at plans for its next big space observatory.
Supernovae: The explosion in a bubble
