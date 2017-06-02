Astronomy and planetary science

Definition

Astronomy and planetary science are the study of objects and phenomena that occur beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. This includes investigating stars and their interaction with each other and the planetary systems that orbit them.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.

    • Sang Soo Lee
    • , Paul Fenter
    • , Kathryn L. Nagy
    •  & Neil C. Sturchio
    Nature Communications 8, 15826

  • Research | | open

    Water plays a key role in many geological processes, including weakening crystals in the crust and mantle. Here, using amphibole distribution and olivine dislocation slip-systems, the authors show that ductile flow also has a dynamic control on water-rich fluid circulation in mantle shear zones.

    • Jacques Précigout
    • , Cécile Prigent
    • , Laurie Palasse
    •  & Anthony Pochon
    Nature Communications 8, 15736

  • Research | | open

    The presence of α-seifertite and seiferite in shocked meteorites are used to determine shock pressures. Here, using high-pressure experiments, the authors find that the presence of α-cristobalite does not exclude high-pressure transformation and seifertite does not necessarily indicate high pressures.

    • Ana Černok
    • , Katharina Marquardt
    • , Razvan Caracas
    • , Elena Bykova
    • , Gerlinde Habler
    • , Hanns-Peter Liermann
    • , Michael Hanfland
    • , Mohamed Mezouar
    • , Ema Bobocioiu
    •  & Leonid Dubrovinsky
    Nature Communications 8, 15647

  • Research | | open

    Rivers provide a major pathway for ocean plastic waste, but effective mitigation is dependent on a quantification of active sources. Here, the authors present a global model of riverine plastic inputs, and estimate annual plastic waste of almost 2.5 million tonnes, with 86% sourced from Asia.

    • Laurent C. M. Lebreton
    • , Joost van der Zwet
    • , Jan-Willem Damsteeg
    • , Boyan Slat
    • , Anthony Andrady
    •  & Julia Reisser
    Nature Communications 8, 15611

  • Research | | open

    The sensitivity of global precipitation to warming is largely governed by changes in atmospheric longwave radiation, a function of cloud cover. Here the authors show that tightening of the tropical circulation with warming drives a decrease in high cloud cover, resulting in higher precipitation changes.

    • Hui Su
    • , Jonathan H. Jiang
    • , J. David Neelin
    • , T. Janice Shen
    • , Chengxing Zhai
    • , Qing Yue
    • , Zhien Wang
    • , Lei Huang
    • , Yong-Sang Choi
    • , Graeme L. Stephens
    •  & Yuk L. Yung
    Nature Communications 8, 15771
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment