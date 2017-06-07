Nanotoxicology
Nanotoxicology is a branch of toxicology concerned with the study of the toxicity of nanomaterials, which can be divided into those derived from combustion processes (like diesel soot), manufacturing processes (such as spray drying or grinding) and naturally occurring processes (such as volcanic eruptions or atmospheric reactions).
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Interactions of microplastic debris throughout the marine ecosystem
The widespread occurrence of microscopic plastic particles in the ocean is of both and ecological and societal concern. Here, the authors review the biological impacts of interactions with microplastics in the marine environment.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0116
News and Comment
News and Views |
Ecotoxicology: Pollutants plumb the depths
An ‘underwater elevator’ takes research 10,000 m under the sea and reveals a pollution legacy in remote oceanic trenches.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0075
Comments and Opinion |
'Safe handling of nanotechnology' ten years on
In 2006, a group of scientists proposed five grand challenges to support the safe handling of nanotechnology. Ten years on, Andrew Maynard and Robert Aitken — two of the original authors — look at where we have come, and where we still need to go.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 998–1000
Comments and Opinion |
Environment matters for all
Nanotechnology-induced risks to the environment are of greater concern than envisaged, although different groups of people are concerned for different reasons, as Chris Toumey explains.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 576–577
News and Views |
Nanoecotoxicology: Nanoparticle behaviour dissected
Measuring changes in the isotopic composition of silver offers clues on how silver nanoparticles are transformed in the environment.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 656–657
News and Views |
Nanotoxicology: Seeing the trees for the forest
Meta-analysis of the literature on quantum dot toxicity using a machine-learning tool helps reveal hidden relationships between material properties and toxicity.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 405–407
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 11, 213