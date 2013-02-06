Occupational toxicity

Definition

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    In the last few years, the advent of metal halide perovskite solar cells has revolutionized the prospects of next-generation photovoltaics. As this technology is maturing at an exceptional rate, research on its environmental impact is becoming increasingly relevant.

    • Aslihan Babayigit
    • , Anitha Ethirajan
    • , Marc Muller
    •  & Bert Conings
    Nature Materials 15, 247–251
All News & Comment