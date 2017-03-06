Immunotoxicity

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Metal nanoparticles in the presence of lipopolysaccharides trigger the onset of metal allergy in mice
Mice pre-treated with lipopolysaccharides and metal nanoparticles, 10 nm or smaller, can cause a CD4+ T-cell-dependent allergic response similar to metal allergy seen in humans, suggesting that metal nanoparticles could potentially be a new trigger for metal allergy.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 808–816
Reviews |
Designing DNA nanodevices for compatibility with the immune system of higher organisms
This Perspective reviews the molecular, cellular and organismal response pathways that nucleic acid nanodevices are likely to interact with when deployed in living systems, and outlines ways to design nanodevices that either evade or react to the host response.Nature Nanotechnology 10, 741–747