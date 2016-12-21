Regulation and risk management

Latest Research and Reviews
Metal nanoparticles in the presence of lipopolysaccharides trigger the onset of metal allergy in mice
Mice pre-treated with lipopolysaccharides and metal nanoparticles, 10 nm or smaller, can cause a CD4+ T-cell-dependent allergic response similar to metal allergy seen in humans, suggesting that metal nanoparticles could potentially be a new trigger for metal allergy.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 808–816
News and Comment
'Safe handling of nanotechnology' ten years on
In 2006, a group of scientists proposed five grand challenges to support the safe handling of nanotechnology. Ten years on, Andrew Maynard and Robert Aitken — two of the original authors — look at where we have come, and where we still need to go.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 998–1000
Long-term monitoring for nanomedicine implants and drugs
Increasing globalization means that traditional occupational epidemiological approaches may no longer apply, suggesting a need for an alternative model to assess the long-term impact of nanomaterial exposure on health.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 206–210
Toxicity of organometal halide perovskite solar cells
In the last few years, the advent of metal halide perovskite solar cells has revolutionized the prospects of next-generation photovoltaics. As this technology is maturing at an exceptional rate, research on its environmental impact is becoming increasingly relevant.Nature Materials 15, 247–251
Genetically engineered crops that fly under the US regulatory radarNature Biotechnology 32, 1087–1091
Perspective: Graduation time
Universities should forego profits from tuberculosis, say David G. Russell and Carl F. Nathan.Nature 502, S7
Perspective: Weigh all TB risks
A narrow definition of risk is hampering the search for new methods of tuberculosis control, say Christopher Dye and Mario Raviglione.Nature 502, S13