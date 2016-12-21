Regulation and risk management

  • Comments and Opinion |

    In 2006, a group of scientists proposed five grand challenges to support the safe handling of nanotechnology. Ten years on, Andrew Maynard and Robert Aitken — two of the original authors — look at where we have come, and where we still need to go.

    • Andrew D. Maynard
    •  & Robert J. Aitken
    Nature Nanotechnology 11, 998–1000

  • Comments and Opinion |

    In the last few years, the advent of metal halide perovskite solar cells has revolutionized the prospects of next-generation photovoltaics. As this technology is maturing at an exceptional rate, research on its environmental impact is becoming increasingly relevant.

    • Aslihan Babayigit
    • , Anitha Ethirajan
    • , Marc Muller
    •  & Bert Conings
    Nature Materials 15, 247–251

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Universities should forego profits from tuberculosis, say David G. Russell and Carl F. Nathan.

    • David G. Russell
    •  & Carl F. Nathan
    Nature 502, S7

  • Comments and Opinion |

    A narrow definition of risk is hampering the search for new methods of tuberculosis control, say Christopher Dye and Mario Raviglione.

    • Christopher Dye
    •  & Mario Raviglione
    Nature 502, S13
