Methods of toxicology studies

Bridging the divide between human and environmental nanotoxicology
This Progress Article reviews recent developments in analytical methods used for nanomaterial analysis and highlights opportunities for methods used in environmental toxicology to be applied in human toxicology and vice versa.Nature Nanotechnology 10, 835–844
Mapping protein binding sites on the biomolecular corona of nanoparticles
Using antibody-conjugated gold nanoparticles and a suite of techniques, the spatial location and type of protein binding sites across biomolecular coronas formed on the surface of nanoparticles are identified.Nature Nanotechnology 10, 472–479
Nanoecotoxicology: Nanoparticle behaviour dissected
Measuring changes in the isotopic composition of silver offers clues on how silver nanoparticles are transformed in the environment.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 656–657