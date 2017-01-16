Cell–particle interactions
Particle-cell interactions are interactions resulting from the physical and chemical contact of nanoparticles with biological cells. Nanoparticle–cell interactions play an important role in the targeted delivery of therapeutics to a tissue and in nanotoxicology.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Complement proteins bind to nanoparticle protein corona and undergo dynamic exchange in vivo
Immune proteins bind to protein corona on core-shell nanoparticles and undergo dynamic exchange in vivo.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 387–393
Research | | open
Physiological Remediation of Cobalt Ferrite Nanoparticles by FerritinScientific Reports 7, 40075
Research | | open
Differential cytotoxic effects of graphene and graphene oxide on skin keratinocytesScientific Reports 7, 40572
Research | | open
Spatial and Structural Metrics for Living Cells Inspired by Statistical MechanicsScientific Reports 6, 34457
News and Comment
News and Views |
Nanoparticles: Tracking protein corona over time
Protein corona form rapidly around nanoparticles mixed with human plasma and can affect nanoparticle pathophysiology.Nature Nanotechnology 8, 701–702