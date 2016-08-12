Medical toxicology
Medical toxicology is a branch of toxicology that focuses on the diagnosis, management and prevention of adverse health effects resulting from medications or from exposure to toxic chemical or biological agents. Medical toxicologists assess and treat poisoning and substance abuse, for example.
