Latest Research and Reviews
Interactions of microplastic debris throughout the marine ecosystem
The widespread occurrence of microscopic plastic particles in the ocean is of both and ecological and societal concern. Here, the authors review the biological impacts of interactions with microplastics in the marine environment.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0116
Solid-phase microextraction to determine micropollutant–macromolecule partition coefficients
Interaction with macromolecules affects the environmental availability of a micropollutant. With solid-phase microextraction of radiolabeled micropollutants, the partition coefficient can be determined at environmentally relevant concentrations.Nature Protocols 11, 1328–1344
News and Comment
Ecotoxicology: Pollutants plumb the depths
An ‘underwater elevator’ takes research 10,000 m under the sea and reveals a pollution legacy in remote oceanic trenches.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0075
Environment matters for all
Nanotechnology-induced risks to the environment are of greater concern than envisaged, although different groups of people are concerned for different reasons, as Chris Toumey explains.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 576–577
Nanoecotoxicology: Nanoparticle behaviour dissected
Measuring changes in the isotopic composition of silver offers clues on how silver nanoparticles are transformed in the environment.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 656–657
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 11, 213
Batteries: Soil bacteria harmed
Toxicity of organometal halide perovskite solar cells
In the last few years, the advent of metal halide perovskite solar cells has revolutionized the prospects of next-generation photovoltaics. As this technology is maturing at an exceptional rate, research on its environmental impact is becoming increasingly relevant.Nature Materials 15, 247–251