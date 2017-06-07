Nanobiotechnology

News and Views |
- Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
Research
Taming interfacial electronic properties of platinum nanoparticles on vacancy-abundant boron nitride nanosheets for enhanced catalysis
Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.Nature Communications 8, 15291
Reviews
Measuring synaptic vesicles using cellular electrochemistry and nanoscale molecular imaging
Synaptic vesicles participate in neuronal communication by storing and releasing neurotransmitter molecules. The neurotransmitters can be detected using electrochemistry and mass spectrometry, and vesicle structural elements can be detected by super-resolution microscopy. This Review describes these analytical techniques and how they unravel the mechanisms of cell communication.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0048
Research
Dynamic contrast-enhanced photoacoustic imaging using photothermal stimuli-responsive composite nanomodulators
Photoacoustic imaging becomes an enabling technology that is designed for clinic diagnosis of disease. Here, Chen et al. report an imaging contrast agent—plasmonic nanoparticles caged in hydrogel subject to reversible volume change depending on temperature, which exhibits tunable photoacoustic signal.Nature Communications 8, 15782
News and Views
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Engineered T cells for cancer therapy are produced in the mouse bloodstream, avoiding the need to harvest T cells and manipulate them ex vivo.Nature Biotechnology 35, 520–521
Research Highlights
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 499
Research Highlights
Octopus-inspired nanosuckers: Adhere to the rough and wet
Research Highlights
Immunotherapy: Programming T cells in situNature Reviews Cancer 17, 372
Research Highlights
Nanoprobe detects the force of swimming bacteria
The optical fibre is several times more sensitive than other techniques.Nature 545
Comments and Opinion
Charting the unknown epitranscriptome
Novoa, Mason and Mattick propose to use phage display technology and direct sequencing through nanopores to facilitate systematic interrogation of RNA modifications.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 339–340