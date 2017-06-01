News and Views |
Nanoscale devices
Nanoscale devices are devices that are one hundred to ten thousand times smaller than human cells and that can manipulate matter on atomic or molecular scales. Examples of nanoscale devices are synthetic molecular motors such as rotaxanes, graphene-based transistors and nanoelectromechanical oscillators.
Three-dimensional nanomagnetism
Nanoscale magnetic devices play a key role in modern technologies but current applications involve only 2D structures like magnetic discs. Here the authors review recent progress in the fabrication and understanding of 3D magnetic nanostructures, enabling more diverse functionalities.Nature Communications 8, 15756
The added value of small-molecule chirality in technological applications
Although it is a fundamental property of many small molecules, chirality is not widely exploited in materials applications as its benefits are not widely recognized — indeed, the need for stereoselective synthesis may be seen as a disadvantage. In this Review, we highlight recent research in which chirality has had an enabling impact in technological applications.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0045
Nitrogen–vacancy centres: Driven by the environment
The first nanocar race
The first race involving molecular ‘cars’ stimulated technical advances in scanning tunnelling microscopy and provided insights in surface science and synthetic chemistry — it also attracted wide interest from the public.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17040
Plasmonics: Femtosecond polarization switching
High-speed control of polarization may lead to ultrafast modulators and help explore polarization-dependent ultrafast dynamics in matter. Now, femtosecond polarization switching is realized through intraband optical excitation in an ultrathin semiconductor layer.Nature Photonics 11, 336–337
Quantum simulation: Probing information scrambling
Quantum information encoded in one of many interacting particles quickly becomes scrambled. A set of tools for tracking this process is on its way.
Charting the unknown epitranscriptome
Novoa, Mason and Mattick propose to use phage display technology and direct sequencing through nanopores to facilitate systematic interrogation of RNA modifications.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 339–340
High-harmonic generation: The bright side of downsizing
The shorter the antenna, the higher the frequency — so what happens when nanoantennas hit optical frequencies? One answer may lead to high-harmonic generation without the need for high-powered lasers.