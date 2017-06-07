Other nanotechnology

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 2942
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Teaching nanosafety
Steffen Foss Hansen and Anders Baun present some of the approaches that they have implemented in their Nanotechnology and the Environment course.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 596
Comments and Opinion |
Emerging technologies and the role of NGOs
Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are involved in policy discussions surrounding the societal implications of emerging technologies. But what practices and strategies undertaken by these organizations are most influential in anticipating the longer-term societal implications of nanotechnology?Nature Nanotechnology 12, 397–400
Comments and Opinion |
Playing and laughing among the molecules
Chris Toumey reflects on the fun, and not only, provided by nanotechnology in the digital world, as illustrated by Colin Milburn in Mondo Nano.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 284–285
News and Views |
Oil spill recovery: Graphene heaters absorb faster
Wrapping polymeric sponges in graphene nanoribbons provides an efficient way to separate and absorb heavy crude oil spilled in water.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 406–407
Comments and Opinion |
Society is part of the equation
Verena Schulze Greiving and Kornelia Konrad describe a toolbox that they developed to support researchers in exploring the societal implications and prerequisites of their work.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 184
Editorial |
Nanotech in motionNature Nanotechnology 11, 1007