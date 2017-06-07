Lipids

Definition

Lipids are hydrophobic or amphiphilic small molecules that include sterols, waxes, fatty acids and phospholipids, and are insoluble in water and soluble in organic solvent. Biological lipids are generated from ketoacyl and isoprene (CH2=C(CH3)CH=CH2) groups and include glycerolipids, sphingolipids, fatty acids and polyketides. Lipids play roles in energy storage, signalling and as structural components.

