Lipids
Lipids are hydrophobic or amphiphilic small molecules that include sterols, waxes, fatty acids and phospholipids, and are insoluble in water and soluble in organic solvent. Biological lipids are generated from ketoacyl and isoprene (CH2=C(CH3)CH=CH2) groups and include glycerolipids, sphingolipids, fatty acids and polyketides. Lipids play roles in energy storage, signalling and as structural components.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Lipid II overproduction allows direct assay of transpeptidase inhibition by β-lactams
The isolation of Lipid II, accumulated as a result of chemical probe treatment, enables the reconstitution of crosslinked peptidoglycan biosynthesis and a direct transpeptidase assay for PBP2 inhibition by β-lactams.
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Diabetes: Protective role for fish-derived fatty acids
Research Highlights |
Metabolism: Adipose and nonadipose effects of FGF21 delineatedNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 314
Research Highlights |
Ageing: Is fat a key to longevity?
Worms with impaired H3K4 trimethylation have an extended lifespan, which is associated with the accumulation of monounsaturated fatty acids in their intestines.
Research Highlights |
Metabolism: Methyl groups sink into phospholipids and histones
Phospholipids and histones act as sinks for methyl groups, thereby regulating methylation reactions and contributing to metabolic homeostasis.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 342–343
Research Highlights |
Lipid Metabolism: Cholesterol feeds into cell growth control
News and Views |
Fatty acid synthases: Re-engineering biofactories
Systematically modifying biological assembly lines for the synthesis of novel products remains a challenge. Structural insights and computational modeling have now paved the way for efficient redesigns of giant fatty acid synthases.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 344–345