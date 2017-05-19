Phospholipids
Phospholipids are lipids that generally consisting of three components: a diglyceride, a phosphate group and another organic molecule for instances choline to create phosphatidylcholine. Phospholipids are a major component of all cellular membranes and can form bilayers.
The lipid composition of the mitochondrial membrane, in particular, synthesis of phosphatidic acid, regulates mitochondrial size by modulating fusion and fission cycles.
