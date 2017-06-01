Fatty acids
Fatty acids are organic acids with at least one carboxyl (-C(=O)OH, -COOH or -CO2H) group and a long carbon chain that can be joined by double bonds, as in unsaturated fatty acids, or single bonds, as in saturated fatty acids. Fatty acids are generally derived from triglycerides and phospholipids. Dietary fats are generally fatty acids.
Pharmacological inhibition of adipose triglyceride lipase corrects high-fat diet-induced insulin resistance and hepatosteatosis in mice
The enzyme Atgl participates in the breakdown of lipids in adipose tissue. Here the authors show that pharmacological inhibition of Atgl reduces weight gain and improves metabolic health in mice fed a high-fat diet, without causing adverse effects in cardiac muscle associated with genetic depletion of Atgl.Nature Communications 8, 14859
PNPLA1 is a transacylase essential for the generation of the skin barrier lipid ω-O-acylceramide
Loss-of-function mutations in an enzyme of unknown function, PNPLA1, cause dry and scaling skin in humans. Here Ohno et al. show that PNPLA1 is a transacylase that acts in the final step of acylceramide production- esterification between ω-hydroxyceramide and linoleic acid acylceramide, yielding a lipid essential for skin barrier function.Nature Communications 8, 14610
Diabetes: Protective role for fish-derived fatty acids
Ageing: Is fat a key to longevity?
Worms with impaired H3K4 trimethylation have an extended lifespan, which is associated with the accumulation of monounsaturated fatty acids in their intestines.
Tumour metabolism: Building up and breaking down fatty acids
Two studies have looked at the roles of fatty acid synthesis and oxidation, and their therapeutic potential, in cancer.Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 677
Fueling IgA productionNature Immunology 17, 1141
Parasite physiology: Trypanosomes chew the fat
Adipose tissue is a novel niche for T. brucei in mammalian hosts, and the parasite may adapt its metabolism in this niche to use fatty acids as a carbon source.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 402–403
Organelle dynamics: Regulation of mitochondrial function by diet
Stearic acid covalently binds to transferrin receptor protein 1 (TFR1) and inhibits TFR1–JNK signalling and E3 ubiquitin ligase HUWE1-mediated ubiquitylation of mitofusin, ensuring proper mitochondrial fusion and function.