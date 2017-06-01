Fatty acids

Definition

Fatty acids are organic acids with at least one carboxyl (-C(=O)OH, -COOH or -CO2H) group and a long carbon chain that can be joined by double bonds, as in unsaturated fatty acids, or single bonds, as in saturated fatty acids. Fatty acids are generally derived from triglycerides and phospholipids. Dietary fats are generally fatty acids.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment