Sterols are amphipathic lipids based on the steroid ring structure but with a polar hydroxyl (OH group) on one of the 6-membered rings. Sterols are also known as steroid alcohols, an example of which is cholesterol. They are generated in living systems from acetyl-coA by the HMG-CoA reductase pathway.

