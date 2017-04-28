Sterols
Sterols are amphipathic lipids based on the steroid ring structure but with a polar hydroxyl (OH group) on one of the 6-membered rings. Sterols are also known as steroid alcohols, an example of which is cholesterol. They are generated in living systems from acetyl-coA by the HMG-CoA reductase pathway.
Global survey of cell death mechanisms reveals metabolic regulation of ferroptosis
Modulatory profiling of lethal small-molecule compounds identified FIN56 as an inducer of ferroptosis. FIN56 promotes the degradation of glutathione peroxidase 4 and directly activates squalene synthase, an enzyme involved in cholesterol synthesis.Nature Chemical Biology 12, 497–503
Target identification: Getting cholesterol outNature Chemical Biology 12, 125
HDL—is it too big to fail?
For >30 years, HDL's association with protection from atherosclerosis has been unquestioned. However, in the past 5 years, powerful new human genetic data together with negative clinical trials have cast doubt on the HDL hypothesis. This Perspectives examines evidence for and against HDL's direct role in atherosclerosis and considers reasons why the HDL hypothesis seems to be 'too big to fail'.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 9, 308–312
Lipids: Cardioprotective effects of HDL cholesterol called into questionNature Reviews Cardiology 9, 374
Central melanocortin signaling regulates cholesterol
Melanocortin signaling in the CNS, which crucially regulates feeding and energy expenditure, also regulates the expression of a hepatic cholesterol re-uptake receptor. Thus, the brain in rodents directly controls the levels of circulating high-density cholesterol species. The relevance to human cholesterol metabolism remains unknown.Nature Neuroscience 13, 779–780
Bone: High 27-hydroxycholesterol decreases BMDNature Reviews Endocrinology 6, 474
Therapy: Raising HDL cholesterol levels: a flight of Icarus?
Results of the ARBITER 6–HALTS trial indicate a superiority of the lipid-modifying agent nicotinic acid over ezetimibe for the treatment of atherosclerotic lesions. These findings could have substantial implications for patients worldwide who remain at moderate to high risk of cardiovascular complications because of low levels of HDL cholesterol. But is the evidence substantiated?Nature Reviews Endocrinology 6, 245–246