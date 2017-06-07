Sphingolipids
Sphingolipids are lipids with a sphingoid base backbone, bearing its own hydrocarbon chain, an amine group and two hydroxyl groups. The amine group is bonded to a fatty acid of varying length and one of the hydroxyl groups may be functionalized to a phosphate or carbohydrate. Sphingolipids are involved in signal transduction across membranes.
Phosphorylated glycosphingolipids essential for cholesterol mobilization in Caenorhabditis elegans
mmPEGC-C22 is a nonsterol glycolipid involved in early Caenorhabditis elegans larval development that can rescue the growth-arrest phenotype caused by sterol deficiency and is controlled by TGF-β to help mobilize internal sterol pools.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 647–654
PNPLA1 has a crucial role in skin barrier function by directing acylceramide biosynthesis
Loss-of-function mutations in PNPLA1, a gene encoding an enzyme with unknown function, cause dry and scaling skin in humans. Using mouse models with PNPLA1 deficiency, the authors show that PNPLA1 participates in the biosynthesis of acylceramide, a lipid component essential for skin barrier function.Nature Communications 8, 14609
PNPLA1 is a transacylase essential for the generation of the skin barrier lipid ω-O-acylceramide
Loss-of-function mutations in an enzyme of unknown function, PNPLA1, cause dry and scaling skin in humans. Here Ohno et al. show that PNPLA1 is a transacylase that acts in the final step of acylceramide production- esterification between ω-hydroxyceramide and linoleic acid acylceramide, yielding a lipid essential for skin barrier function.Nature Communications 8, 14610
