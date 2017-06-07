Sphingolipids

Definition

Sphingolipids are lipids with a sphingoid base backbone, bearing its own hydrocarbon chain, an amine group and two hydroxyl groups. The amine group is bonded to a fatty acid of varying length and one of the hydroxyl groups may be functionalized to a phosphate or carbohydrate. Sphingolipids are involved in signal transduction across membranes.

