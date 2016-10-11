Research | | open
Glycolipids are glycoconjugates of lipids that are generally found on the extracellular face of eukaryotic cellular membranes, and function to maintain stability of the membrane and to facilitate cell–cell interactions. Glycolipids can also act as receptors for viruses and other pathogens to enter cells. Gangliosides and cerebrosides that form glycosphingolipids (carbohydrate + sphingolipid) are two classes of glycolipids.
- Scientific Reports 6, 34626
Dynamic caveolae exclude bulk membrane proteins and are required for sorting of excess glycosphingolipids
Recent data question the long-assumed link between caveolae and endocytosis of membrane proteins. Shvets et al. use genome editing to tag and trace endogenous caveolar proteins, providing evidence that these structures exclude membrane proteins and are instead required for proper sorting of excess membrane lipids.Nature Communications 6, 6867
Ceramide targets autophagosomes to mitochondria and induces lethal mitophagy
C18-ceramide mediates lethal autophagy by anchoring LC3B-II (lipidated LC3) to mitochondrial membranes during mitochondrial fission and thereby recruiting autophagosomes.Nature Chemical Biology 8, 831–838
Apicobasal domain identities of expanding tubular membranes depend on glycosphingolipid biosynthesis
Cell polarity is critically important for organogenesis. Using a series of RNA-interference-based screens, Göbel and colleagues reveal the role of the glycosphingolipid glucosylceramide (GlcCer) in determining apicobasal polarity and maintaining the organization of the intestinal lumen in the developing worm.Nature Cell Biology 13, 1189–1201
MPIase is a glycolipozyme essential for membrane protein integration
Proteins are integrated into cellular membranes either co-translationally through Sec/SRP or post-translationally by chaperones. These authors show that an integration-dedicated chaperone in E. coli, MPIase, is a glycolipid and facilitates protein insertion into the inner membrane of the bacterium.Nature Communications 3, 1260
Making sense of glycosphingolipids in epithelial polarity
A potential role for glycosphingolipids and lipid rafts in apical sorting was initially met with enthusiasm, but genetic analysis has since provided little support for it. A report now establishes that glycosphingolipids mediate apical sorting, and specifically help maintain apicobasal polarity in Caenorhabditis elegans.Nature Cell Biology 13, 1185–1187