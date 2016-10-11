Glycolipids

Glycolipids are glycoconjugates of lipids that are generally found on the extracellular face of eukaryotic cellular membranes, and function to maintain stability of the membrane and to facilitate cell–cell interactions. Glycolipids can also act as receptors for viruses and other pathogens to enter cells. Gangliosides and cerebrosides that form glycosphingolipids (carbohydrate + sphingolipid) are two classes of glycolipids.

  • News and Views |

    A potential role for glycosphingolipids and lipid rafts in apical sorting was initially met with enthusiasm, but genetic analysis has since provided little support for it. A report now establishes that glycosphingolipids mediate apical sorting, and specifically help maintain apicobasal polarity in Caenorhabditis elegans.

    • Vincent Hyenne
    •  & Michel Labouesse
    Nature Cell Biology 13, 1185–1187
