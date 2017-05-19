Lipopolysaccharides
Lipopolysaccharides are lipids that are covalently modified with polysaccharides, consisting generally of three parts: a repetitive glycan polymer (an O-lipid), the polysaccharide component and Lipid A (two glucosamine groups with attached fatty acids), and often containing one phosphate on each glucosamine. Lipopolysaccharides function in Gram-negative bacterial membranes and are endotoxins released by bacterial lysis.
Structural basis for lipopolysaccharide extraction by ABC transporter LptB2FG
The crystal structure of LptB2FG, an ABC transporter that extracts LPS from the bacterial inner membrane and transports it to the outer membrane, indicates a transport mechanism distinct from classical ABC transporters.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 469–474
Structure of the essential Haemophilus influenzae UDP-diacylglucosamine pyrophosphohydrolase LpxH in lipid A biosynthesis
The structure of the LipidA diacylglucosamine pyrophosphohydrolase LpxH bound to its lipid X substrate is presented.Nature Microbiology 1, 16154
Chasing acyl carrier protein through a catalytic cycle of lipid A production
The crystal structures of three forms of Escherichia coli acyl carrier protein engaging LpxD, an acyltransferase in the lipid A biosynthetic pathway, are reported.Nature 505, 422–426
