Lipopolysaccharides

Definition

Lipopolysaccharides are lipids that are covalently modified with polysaccharides, consisting generally of three parts: a repetitive glycan polymer (an O-lipid), the polysaccharide component and Lipid A (two glucosamine groups with attached fatty acids), and often containing one phosphate on each glucosamine. Lipopolysaccharides function in Gram-negative bacterial membranes and are endotoxins released by bacterial lysis.

