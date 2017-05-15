News and Views |
Molecular evolution
Molecular evolution is the area of evolutionary biology that studies evolutionary change at the level of the DNA sequence. It includes the study of rates of sequence change, relative importance of adaptive and neutral changes, and changes in genome structure.
Single-mutation fitness landscapes for an enzyme on multiple substrates reveal specificity is globally encoded
Systematically understanding the sequence determinants to substrate specificity for enzymes has implications in areas from evolutionary biology to biocatalysis. Here, Whitehead and colleagues generate and analyse near-comprehensive single-mutation fitness landscapes for an amidase with three different substrates.Nature Communications 8, 15695
Single-peptide DNA-dependent RNA polymerase homologous to multi-subunit RNA polymerase
Although all known RNA polymerases have multiple subunits, unrelated single-subunit polymerases have also been described. Here, the authors describe a single-subunit RNA polymerase from the SPβ prophage of Bacillus subtilis, which shares homology to multi-subunit enzymes.Nature Communications 8, 15774
Human Y-chromosome variation in the genome-sequencing era
Genetic variation of the human Y chromosome plays a key part in studies of human evolution, population history, genealogy, forensics and male medical genetics. This Review outlines how next-generation sequencing has contributed to recent progress in these fields.
A radical form of genetic novelty
The emergence of new genes from non-coding DNA is common across eukaryotes — how they contribute to adaptive evolutionary novelties is fascinating.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0180
Physiological evolution: Genomic redox footprints
Cell metabolism relies on redox reactions to harness energy for life. Cells need to sense and regulate their internal redox state, typically with cysteine thiols. At plastid origin, cysteine residue frequency increased in the diatom genome lineage, an evolutionary redox footprint preserved in plant DNA.Nature Plants 3, 17071
Lung cancer: Tracing tumour evolution
More protist genomes needed
DNA sequencing is faster and cheaper than ever before but quantity does not necessarily mean quality. Towards a comprehensive understanding of the microbial biosphere, we need more reference genomes from single-celled eukaryotes (protists) across the full breadth of eukaryotic diversity.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0145
Phylogenomics: Constrained gene tree inference
Data from many genes across the genome are now being routinely used in the hope of reconstructing challenging parts of the tree of life, and a new method provides a practical way of resolving the phylogenetic trees suggested by different genes.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0056
