Anthropology

- Nature 546, 212–214
New fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco and the pan-African origin of Homo sapiens
New human fossils from Jebel Irhoud (Morocco) document the earliest evolutionary stage of Homo sapiens and display modern conditions of the face and mandible combined with more primative features of the neurocranium.Nature 546, 289–292
The age of the hominin fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco, and the origins of the Middle Stone Age
Thermoluminescence dating of fire-heated flint artefacts, and directly associated newly discovered remains of Homo sapiens, indicate that the Middle Stone Age site of Jebel Irhoud in Morocco is 383–247 thousand years old.Nature 546, 293–296
The social dimensions of invasive plants
Invasive plants pose a particular environmental management issue given rapid environmental change and an unpredictable future. Productive connections have recently been established between social and natural science approaches to the problem.Nature Plants 3, 17075
Isotope evidence for agricultural extensification reveals how the world's first cities were fed
Carbon and nitrogen isotope measurements of crop remains from archaeological sites in northern Mesopotamia show labour-intensive practices such as manuring and water management forming an integral part of agriculture since the seventh millennium bc.Nature Plants 3, 17076
Evidence for mutual assessment in a wild primateScientific Reports 7, 2953
Oldest Homo sapiens fossil claim rewrites our species' history
Remains from Morocco dated to 315,000 years ago push back our species' origins by 100,000 years — and suggest we didn't evolve only in East Africa.
Palaeoanthropology: On the origin of our species
Mummy DNA unravels ancient Egyptians’ ancestry
Genetic analysis reveals a close relationship with Middle Easterners, not central Africans.
Early farmers bred with hunter-gatherers
Ancient human DNA suggests that the first farmers moved across Europe and closely integrated with hunter-gatherers.Nature 546
Ancient-genome study finds Bronze Age ‘Beaker culture’ invaded Britain
Famous bell-shaped pots associated with group of immigrants who may have displaced Neolithic farmers.
Beads made from meteorite reveal prehistoric culture's reach
Objects unearthed at Native American burial site are remnants of an ancient space rock.