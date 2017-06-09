Evolutionary genetics
Evolutionary genetics is the study of how genetic variation leads to evolutionary change. It includes topics such as the evolution of genome structure, the genetic basis of speciation and adaptation, and genetic change in response to selection within populations.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Dissemination of antibiotic resistance genes from antibiotic producers to pathogens
Some antibiotic resistance genes found in pathogenic bacteria might derive from antibiotic-producing actinobacteria. Here, Jiang et al. provide bioinformatic and experimental evidence supporting this hypothesis, and propose a specific mechanism for the transfer of these genes between bacterial phyla.Nature Communications 8, 15784
Research | | open
Gene-body CG methylation and divergent expression of duplicate genes in riceScientific Reports 7, 2676
Research |
Dietary adaptation of FADS genes in Europe varied across time and geography
Fatty acid desaturase genes encode enzymes for the biosynthesis of fatty acids that are essential for individuals with plant-based diets. Here, the authors show positive selection on alternative alleles in Europeans before and after the onset of farming and strongest selection in Southern European farmers.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0167
Reviews |
The evolutionary significance of polyploidy
Polyploidy occurs frequently but is usually detrimental to survival; thus, few polyploids survive in the long term. Here, evidence linking the short-term evolutionary success of polyploids to environmental upheaval is reviewed and possible longer-term evolutionary benefits of polyploidy are discussed.
News and Comment
Editorial |
A radical form of genetic novelty
The emergence of new genes from non-coding DNA is common across eukaryotes — how they contribute to adaptive evolutionary novelties is fascinating.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0180
Research Highlights |
Evolutionary genetics: Fantastic beasts — cephalopod RNA recodingNature Reviews Genetics 18, 329
Research Highlights |
Genetic variation: Linear INSIGHTs into non-coding DNANature Reviews Genetics 18, 270–271
News and Views |
Evo-devo: Developmental constraints
Morphology and gene expression in mid-embryogenesis are highly conserved across species of the same phylum. In nematodes, developmental constraints, rather than natural selection, explain how this pattern was established during evolution.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0128
Research Highlights |
Tumour evolution: Epigenetic and genetic heterogeneity in metastasis
How similar are metastases to the primary tumour and other metastases in the same patient? And what does that tell us about the evolution of metastatic ability? Two papers investigated these questions in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 141
Research Highlights |
Complex traits: Selecting against schoolingNature Reviews Genetics 18, 210–211