Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Functional evolution of Lepidoptera olfactory receptors revealed by deorphanization of a moth repertoire
The range of odours that an insect can detect depends on its olfactory receptors. Here, the authors functionally characterize the olfactory receptor repertoire of the moth Spodoptera littoralis using the Drosophila empty neuron system and reconstruct the evolution of these receptors in the Lepidoptera.Nature Communications 8, 15709
Research |
Large conservation gains possible for global biodiversity facets
Expanding protected areas for ecological conservation by just 5% has the potential to markedly increase terrestrial biodiversity protection.Nature 546, 141–144
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
More protist genomes needed
DNA sequencing is faster and cheaper than ever before but quantity does not necessarily mean quality. Towards a comprehensive understanding of the microbial biosphere, we need more reference genomes from single-celled eukaryotes (protists) across the full breadth of eukaryotic diversity.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0145
News and Views |
Desiccation tolerance: Seedy origins of resurrection
Resurrection plants can survive extreme drying during periods of prolonged drought stress, maintaining a quiescent state for months to years until the return of water. Analysis of the genome and transcriptome of the resurrection plant Xerophyta viscosa links the evolution of desiccation tolerance to rewired pre-existing seed pathways.Nature Plants 3, 17046
News |
Is homoploid hybrid speciation that rare? An empiricist’s viewHeredity 118, 513–516
News and Views |
Phylogenetics: Tertiary protein structures needed
We need to estimate protein tertiary structure, as well as using primary sequences, in order to further our understanding of protein evolution and evolutionary processes in general.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0080
News and Views |
Palaeontology: Darwin's dilemma dissolved
New microfossils suggest that a rich meiofauna was already present in the early Cambrian, offering a solution to the problem that the Cambrian explosion appears to have sprung out of nothing.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0076
News and Views |
Sensory biology: Bats united by cochlear development
Bat species that echolocate using signals from their larynx, and those that do not, all share a similar pattern of inner ear development that is distinct from other mammals, implying a single evolutionary origin of laryngeal echolocation.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0046