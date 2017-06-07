Phylogenetics

Phylogenetics is the attempt to reconstruct the evolutionary relationships between species. Historically, this was done using quantitative morphological data, but modern methods rely more heavily on DNA sequence data.

    DNA sequencing is faster and cheaper than ever before but quantity does not necessarily mean quality. Towards a comprehensive understanding of the microbial biosphere, we need more reference genomes from single-celled eukaryotes (protists) across the full breadth of eukaryotic diversity.

    • Shannon J. Sibbald
    •  & John M. Archibald
    Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0145

    Resurrection plants can survive extreme drying during periods of prolonged drought stress, maintaining a quiescent state for months to years until the return of water. Analysis of the genome and transcriptome of the resurrection plant Xerophyta viscosa links the evolution of desiccation tolerance to rewired pre-existing seed pathways.

    • Robert VanBuren
    Nature Plants 3, 17046

    Bat species that echolocate using signals from their larynx, and those that do not, all share a similar pattern of inner ear development that is distinct from other mammals, implying a single evolutionary origin of laryngeal echolocation.

    • M. Brock Fenton
    •  & John M. Ratcliffe
    Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0046
