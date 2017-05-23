Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
The earliest bird-line archosaurs and the assembly of the dinosaur body plan
The archosaur species Teleocrater rhadinus, part of the new clade Aphanosauria, is an example of the earliest divergence of the avian stem lineage (Avemetatarsalia), the lineage that contains dinosaurs (including birds).Nature 544, 484–487
News and Comment
Editorial |
A sea change for virology
This issue marks the publication of a Consensus Statement that proposes the integration of viruses that are only characterized by metagenomic data into virus taxonomy.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 129
News and Views |
Palaeontology: Darwin's dilemma dissolved
New microfossils suggest that a rich meiofauna was already present in the early Cambrian, offering a solution to the problem that the Cambrian explosion appears to have sprung out of nothing.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0076
Editorial |
More than naming of parts
Botany underpins the modern world, not only agriculture but medicine, material science, chemistry and much more. Yet it has been belittled to the point where even the name botany is out of favour; too outdated for a modern science. Thankfully botanical researchers continue to look forward, not back.Nature Plants 1, 15086
News |
Top dinosaur hunters are worst at naming
The more fossil species you describe, the less likely the names are to stick.
News |
What's in a name? Fly world is abuzz
Proposed reorganization of Drosophila fruitfly genus might throw out its most celebrated member.
News |
Botanists shred paperwork in taxonomy reforms
Descriptions of new plant species can now be published electronically.